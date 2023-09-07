ExchangeRight's $110 Million Offering Designed for Recession-Resilience Achieves Full Subscription

News provided by

ExchangeRight

07 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has announced that the company has fully subscribed its Net-Leased Portfolio 62 DST, a $110.12 million offering totaling 428,605 square feet net-leased to grocery, pharmacy, medical, and other necessity-based national tenants operating essential businesses. The portfolio has been structured to provide investors with monthly distributions starting at an annualized rate of 5.00%.

Continue Reading
PASADENA, Calif. - Historically recession-resilient tenants occupying properties in ExchangeRight’s Net-Leased Portfolio 62 DST (Thursday, September 7, 2023).
PASADENA, Calif. - Historically recession-resilient tenants occupying properties in ExchangeRight’s Net-Leased Portfolio 62 DST (Thursday, September 7, 2023).

The offering contains 17 properties diversified across 17 markets, 10 states, and 8 historically recession-resilient tenants, including FedEx, Dollar General, Pick 'n Save, BioLife, Food Lion, Fresenius Medical Care, CVS Pharmacy, and Family Dollar. The portfolio was launched with a weighted-average lease term of 9.7 years and a 44.04% loan-to-value utilizing five-year non-recourse interest-only financing.

"During this heightened economic uncertainty, we are pleased to have provided the investors, representatives, and advisors who turn to ExchangeRight's historically recession-resilient investment strategy another offering to protect their hard-earned wealth," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "Net-Leased Portfolio 62 is designed to deliver security for investors' capital, generate stable income, and also provide investors access to our long-term aggregation strategy through multiple exit options, including another 1031 exchange, cash out option, or a tax-deferred exchange into a REIT. In this way, this offering was not just structured to be a safe haven for the current economic moment, but to provide unparalleled exit optionality for investors to choose what is best for their investment and estate planning needs over the long run."

About ExchangeRight
ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.6 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 23 million square feet throughout 47 states. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit  www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact
Lindsey Thompson
Senior Media Relations Officer
[email protected]
(626) 773-3448

SOURCE ExchangeRight

Also from this source

ExchangeRight Announces Collection of 100% of Rent Due Across Entire Net Lease AUM Inception-to-Date

ExchangeRight Fully Subscribes $98 Million Net-Leased Portfolio Designed for Recession Resilience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.