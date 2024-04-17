ExchangeRight's Net-Leased All-Cash 2 DST Fully-Subscribed by Increased Demand for Its Debt-Free Offerings

PASADENA, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has fully subscribed Net-Leased All-Cash 2 DST, a $24.84 million offering of net-leased real estate for investors seeking a debt-free 1031 exchange strategy designed to produce stable income, provide tax advantages, and offer flexible exit options with the potential for enhanced returns.

The DST is structured to provide investors with monthly distributions starting at an annualized rate of 5.15% from in-place revenue, and features four net-leased properties tenanted by BioLife, Tractor Supply, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree. The properties collectively span 55,369-square-feet and are located in Florida, Idaho, and Texas.

Net-Leased All-Cash 2 DST's exit strategy is structured to provide investors with a tax-deferred cash-out refinance option in addition to the ability to complete a 1031 exchange, 721 exchange, cash out, or a combination of these options. Predicated upon successful future financing of the properties, ExchangeRight anticipates that investors will have the option to receive a portion of their initial investment using a tax-deferred cash-out refinance, with the potential to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange of non-refinanced equity into ExchangeRight's Essential Income REIT.

To read what ExchangeRight managing partner Warren Thomas shared about All-Cash DSTs structured to accommodate diverse investor needs and watch a new video about this offering, click here.

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.9 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,200 properties, and 24 million square feet throughout 47 states, as of March 31, 2024. ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits, all of which have historically met or exceeded investor projections since ExchangeRight's inception. The company structures and manages net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that have successfully operated in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants on behalf of more than 8,100 investors nationwide. This offering is closed and is not accepting new investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

