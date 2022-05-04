Excite Medical Participates in Successful Trade Mission to Ecuador

Saleem Musallam, Excite Medical's CEO & Founder, met with U.S. Ambassador, executives, medical distributors

TAMPA, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excite Medical, the maker of the revolutionary DRX9000™ spinal decompression machine, participated in a successful trade mission to Quito, Ecuador April 4–7, facilitated by Enterprise Florida.

Excite Medical's President, Saleem Musallam in Quito w/ U.S. Ambassador to Ecuador Saleem Musallam Presenting DRX9000 in Quito Ecuador

"It was an honor to participate in this trade mission to Ecuador, meet leaders and executives, and help spread the word about non-surgical, drug-free treatments for low back pain," said Saleem Musallam, Excite Medical's CEO & Founder. "Low back pain is a global public health concern affecting hundreds of millions of people, and we want people to know there are effective alternatives to back surgery and opioids."

Excite Medical's DRX9000 machine can help people with degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, and bulging discs get safe treatment for their spines and avoid back surgery. According to Mr. Musallem, the trade mission participants were interested in the DRX9000, in addition to the orthotics the company offers.

The Export Sales Mission was hosted at the JW Mariott Hotel Quito. In addition to pre-arranged meetings, Mr. Musallam was honored to have met Michael Fitzpatrick, U.S. Ambassador to Ecuador, Scott Higgins, U.S. Economic Councilor to Ecuador, and Rocío Velarde, CEO at Citibank in Ecuador.

About Excite Medical:

Excite Medical (Excite) is an FDA-registered medical device company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Excite's flagship product, the DRX9000, is available in over 45 countries and can be found in over 900 U.S. clinics. When compared to minimally-invasive and invasive spinal procedures, the DRX9000 is the world's most advanced and safest option to treat herniated discs, bulging discs, and degenerative disc disease. Patients suffering from low back pain, sciatica, and neuropathy caused by those disc conditions had a profound success rate in resolving their symptoms when treated on the DRX9000. Since its inception, Excite has been led by CEO & Founder Saleem Musallam. Mr. Musallam is a seasoned professional in the healthcare arena with over 18 years of experience. Mr. Musallam's passion to advance the DRX9000 has led him to pursue a postgraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University. For more information about the DRX9000 or Excite Medical, call or text +1 813-210-1000.

You can find Saleem Musallam on Linkedin and follow the DRX9000 on Facebook.

