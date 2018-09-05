Excite Medical's DRX9000™ Facebook Page Tops One Million Followers

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Excite Medical is proud to announce that its DRX9000™ Facebook page has reached over one million followers. This is an unprecedented achievement in its industry and one that marks a major milestone in Excite Medical's marketing efforts.

The DRX9000™ treatment for back pain has helped hundreds of thousands of patients suffering from herniated discs, bulging discs, and degenerative disc diseases.

DRX9000 FDA Cleared Treatment for Back Pain DRX9000 Treatment for Back Pain

"In today's health-conscious climate, patients suffering with back pain, neck pain, sciatica, and other disc related conditions are looking for a drug-free, pain-free, non-surgical treatment option," explained Excite Medical founder and president Saleem Musallam.

"This is exactly what the DRX9000™ provides and I think that's why the DRX9000™ Facebook page has gained such a large and loyal following," he added.

Published research by leading physicians, such us Dr. John Leslie of the Mayo Clinic and Dr. Alex Macario of Stanford, has demonstrated that DRX9000™ treatment reduces patients' lower back pain and improves their quality of life.

The DRX9000™ is available in over 45 countries and can be found in over 900 clinics in the United States. Musallam, a University of South Florida alumni, founded Excite Medical in 2007 and recently announced that the company had acquired all DRX9000™ related intellectual property.

In addition to the DRX9000™'s Facebook page, Excite Medical has also launched a DRX9000™ channel on YouTube, which has organically achieved tens of thousands of views. Excite Medical continues to upload DRX9000™ related videos designed to help patients and providers better understand its technology.

"It's truly remarkable to be able to reach over a million followers on Facebook – it's a testament to the popularity and effectiveness of the DRX®. The DRX9000™ is the most recognized non-surgical treatment for back pain of its kind in the world," Musallam said.

"We are constantly receiving requests from patients to find the closest provider to them and we're happy to be able to point them to the nearest qualified DRX9000™ provider," he added.

For more information about the DRX9000™ or Excite Medical call or text +1-813-210-1000. Excite Medical is an FDA registered company with an A+ Accredited Business rating by the Better Business Bureau. It is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

CONTACT: Briana Kaufman



PHONE: +1-813-210-1000



EMAIL: 201109@email4pr.com

SOURCE Excite Medical