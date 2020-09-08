Excited for Halloween? Stream New Episodes of The Sweet Life

"With the Halloween season upon us, it's more important than ever that we find creative and safe ways to celebrate – and what better way to do that than with a look at how your favorite chocolate and candy products are made," John Downs, NCA president and CEO, said. "Coronavirus has kept us physically separate this year, but chocolate and candy have ensured that we can stay connected. The people who make up the confectionery industry have been responsible for bringing millions of moments of joy to consumers across the country, and we are excited to share their stories with the world."

Viewers can experience the excitement of confectionery manufacturing through dynamic tours with the people who know the industry best. Chocolate lovers can enjoy tours through two facilities that produce their favorite treats.

Take a trip to Brooklyn, N.Y., to visit the Jacques Torres Chocolate factory, known for its handcrafted gourmet chocolate products made from premium ingredients for all occasions. Viewers will have the opportunity virtually meet Chef Jacques "Mr. Chocolate" Torres!

On the West Coast, meet the multigenerational family behind Guittard® Chocolate Company in Burlingame, Calif. Viewers will learn more about the company's premium chocolate, as well as its strong commitment to sustainability and long history in the Bay Area.

Those looking for a non-chocolate peek behind the scenes can visit Jelly Belly® Candy Company's Fairfield, Calif., factory. This multigenerational, family-owned company makes a wide range of iconic treats like jelly beans, candy corn and much more.

Previous episodes in the series feature Spangler® Candy Company, The Madelaine Chocolate Company, Elmer Chocolate, Perfetti Van Melle, Smarties® Candy Company and Just Born® Quality Confections.

Earlier this year, The Sweet Life video series won two Telly Awards in the editing and public relations categories. The highly competitive award program honors excellence in video and television across all screens, with more than 12,000 annual entries.

The Sweet Life is produced and distributed by the National Confectioners Association. Stream The Sweet Life now at NCASweetLife.com – and join the conversation at #NCASweetLife.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

