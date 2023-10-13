Excitement builds ahead of next week's inaugural SuperBridge Summit Dubai

Participants can expect a uniquely authentic, actionable and interactive event

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anticipation is growing ahead of the inaugural SuperBridge Summit Dubai, which will kick off next Monday 16th October at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai, and running until Tuesday 17th October. A unique platform, the Summit will convene more than 500 investors, government, business, policy and cultural leaders from 20 countries to accelerate investment and co-creation opportunities in hitherto untapped and under-explored markets.

Vanessa Xu, SuperBridge Council Co-founder, and Executive Chairman and CIO of VS Partners

Organised under the overarching theme 'Bridging the Gap of a New Global Economy, the Summit will focus on four core themes - How the world connects and communicates, How the world sustains resources and the environment, How humans live their lives, and How to invest for a better future. Interactive sessions will touch on a wide range of trending topics, including the AI revolution, smarter urban living, cross-border asset allocation, sustainable tourism and mobility, the evolving energy landscape, digital assets, Web 3.0 and many more.

Vanessa Xu, SuperBridge Council Co-founder and Executive Chairman and CIO of VS Partners, a pioneer of global asset allocation from Asia, explains the vision behind the Summit: "The world is going through elemental changes in many dimensions. The old ways are being challenged and new ways are emerging. The SuperBridge Summit Dubai is a bridge to bring these together, connecting old and young, tradition and modernity, North and South, East and West to enable future generations to thrive. The Summit is aimed at igniting, connecting and uniting future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world's fastest-growing economies, across business and culture, to discover facts and opportunities that are under-heard, under-appreciated and under-represented.

So, what can participants expect, that will be different to any other conference they have been to? Xu continues: "The SuperBridge Summit Dubai will be different in a number of key aspects. First of all, participants will hear directly from the global South and the global East. You will not find people talking about Vietnam without the Vietnamese, Japan without the Japanese, or China without the Chinese in the room."

"The Summit will also be actionable. Rather than an abstract debate of policies, sessions will be problem-solving, and focused on real-world application. Our hope is that participants leave with actionable ideas, or having had an 'A-ha' moment where they think 'Yes! That's exactly what we should be doing."

"Finally, all the sessions at the Summit are designed to be very experiential. So it's not just discussions, panels and speeches, but also live demonstrations from industry practitioners to showcase visually and tangibly how technology, culture and the business community are connected together under the four Summit themes. To give you just one example, we are collaborating with one of the world's largest digital exchanges to showcase new technology which will enable green financing for industrial players. Anyone involved in technology, decarbonisation, energy or blockchain will come away better informed from the session and able to apply this knowledge in their own organization."

A diverse line-up of over 60 expert speakers from around the world are set to give insights into narratives of innovation across a range of strategic sectors, including the digital economy. One such industry leader is Haijian Henry He, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer at Chinese cloud solutions provider Kingsoft Cloud, who will be doing a deep dive on how Kingsoft Cloud, together with its Xiaomi and Kingsoft ecosystem, "will embrace the AI era, and continue to build on its AI expertise…helping AI companies, traditional and non-internet corporates in China and all over the world to advance and harness next-generation AI technology."

According to Haijian Henry He, "AI large language models (LLM) are poised to revolutionize the digital economy and re-define nearly every aspect of business operations, driving exponential needs for AI-empowered digitalization across numerous sectors, in a way similar to that of the Internet." Moving forward "all eyes will be on the commercialization of AI applications, and how much value-add they can deliver to businesses and consumers in different verticals."

Turning to the digital infrastructure sector, Vanessa Xu sees it – particularly 5G - as the main enabler of the digital economy allowing "the combination of AI and Web 3.0 [to] bring huge power into the digital economy." She strikes a cautionary note on digital equity, however, and the need to maintain "accessibility and simplicity to benefit wider populations and therefore unleash the full productivity potential of digital transformation."

He expects digital infrastructure to "continue its rapid growth, as industry-specific AI models are integrated into different tech stacks and empower various vertical sectors. In particular, generative AI is likely to streamline business processes and automate routine tasks, leading to increased productivity".

Looking ahead to next week's Summit, He feels that "on the one hand, the event will provide a valuable platform to showcase Kingsoft Cloud's strengths, while on the other hand, the speakers will provide valuable insights into the latest AI and digitalization trends in the MENA region. Networking with the industry and technology leaders during the event may well also open up opportunities for win-win collaborations."

A pioneering initiative by KAOUN International, a subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and the SuperBridge Council, the SuperBridge Summit Dubai is held in partnership with the 43rd edition of GITEX Global, the world's largest and most influential tech event hosted in Dubai, attracting tech executives and investors from 170 countries.

