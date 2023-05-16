Excitement Builds with the Launch of the First Bitcoin Car Bidding

Bidders receive exclusive NFTs as Bitcoin OGs descend on Miami to turn the car into a priceless historic collectable.

MIAMI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid an abundance of interest from Bitcoin enthusiasts and collectors, bidding on the legendary "$48M Prius" is underway.

The car, which rose to prominence in 2013 after being purchased from the sale of 1,000 BTC, has become a legend in the Bitcoin space. In the past decade, it's been to over 30 Bitcoin events and transported hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash from early Bitcoin ATMs.

To add to the excitement, participating bidders are being offered an opportunity for exclusive auction NFTs. While the first bidder receives a unique 1 of 1 NFT, anyone who bids on the car will receive an exclusive NFT as well. The auction's winning bidder will also receive a commemorative 1 of 1 NFT, along with the honor of adding their signature to a piece of Bitcoin history. All NFTs will be minted via counterparty on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The auction is being featured on Scarce.City, a Bitcoin auction site, through May 20th at 11pm ET.

Interested bidders can register for their shot at FirstBitcoinCar.com. The auction will culminate on May 20th at Bitcoin2023 in Miami with an epic in-person and virtual party.

To further solidify the Bitcoin car's legendary status, Bitcoin OGs from all across the globe, like Tone Vays, Andreas Antenopolous, Rassah, and many more, are tagging the car with their signature. David Bailey and other highly influential individuals in the Bitcoin space will also be signing live at the conference.

"It's been an honor being a part of this amazing era in Bitcoin history," says Devin Konopa, co-owner of the Prius. "But now it's time for the next chapter for this legendary car. The excitement from OGs in the Bitcoin space has been overwhelming and we're thrilled that we can commemorate this moment with the sendoff it deserves."

To register as a bidder, grab your exclusive NFTs, and join in the party, visit FirstBitcoinCar.com.

