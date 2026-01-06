Excitement is in the Air! Urban Air Adventure Park Expanding its Presence in Wappingers Falls, NY

Urban Air Adventure Park Finalizes Lease to Bring World-Class Entertainment to Wappingers Falls, NY

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park , the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands, has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location and next-level entertainment to Wappingers Falls, NY. The park is expected to officially open its doors in late 2026.

The new Urban Air Wappingers Falls, NY location will deliver top-tier service and a safe, affordable environment that caters to all ages, seven days a week. Spanning over 36,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art adventure park will feature a wide array of attractions, including Adventure Slides, Sky Rider Indoor Zipline, Air Court, Climbing Walls, Dodgeball, Dunk Ball, Warrior Course, and more.

"We're excited to bring Urban Air to Wappingers Falls and become part of this vibrant community," said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer at Unleashed Brands. "The town offers a strong market and the accessibility needed to bring Urban Air's unique attractions to life and create a go-to destination for family fun. We look forward to investing in the local community while driving economic activity and delivering memorable experiences that bring families together."

Urban Air Wappingers Falls will employ 65 local residents and will begin accepting applications soon.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning, Snapology , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Bridget Roberts, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park