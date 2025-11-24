Excitement Is in the Air! Urban Air Adventure Park Expanding to Danvers, MA

Urban Air Adventure Park Finalizes Lease to Bring World-Class Entertainment to Northeastern Massachusetts

DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park , the global leader in indoor adventure parks and part of Unleashed Brands, has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location and next-level entertainment to Danvers, MA. The park is expected to officially open its doors in late 2026.

The new Urban Air Danvers, MA location will deliver top-tier service and a safe, affordable environment that caters to all ages, seven days a week. Spanning over 30,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art adventure park will feature a wide array of attractions including Adventure Slides, Sky Rider Indoor Zipline, Air Court, Adventure Slides, Climbing Walls, Dodgeball, Dunk Ball, Warrior Course, and more.

"We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we're thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Danvers, MA," said Urban Air Brand President Tim Sharp. "Each park is equipped with unique and patented attractions, giving families a one-of-a-kind experience and allowing them to be active, soar to new heights, and reach new limits, all while having fun and making memories."

Urban Air Danvers, MA will also contribute to the local economy by hiring approximately 60 new employees. Interested individuals can soon apply for a variety of positions.

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 400 parks open or under development. Founded in 2011 with a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that safely enhance their social and physical skills, Urban Air continues to lead the family entertainment industry through innovation and expansion. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning, Snapology , XP League , Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School

The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: Cole Koretos, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 331-1190

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Parks