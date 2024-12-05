Excitement Is in the Air! Urban Air Adventure Park Expanding to Lafayette, LA

Urban Air Adventure Park Finalizes Lease to Bring World-Class Entertainment to Lafayette

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has signed a lease to debut a new family entertainment center in Lafayette. Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025, the park will feature a variety of thrilling attractions, bringing world-class fun and excitement to families and adventure enthusiasts in the area.

Urban Air Lafayette will encompass over 40,000 square feet of adventure, with a diverse lineup of activities, including Sky Rider, slides, air court, warrior course, ropes course, Spin Flip cars, climbing walls, dodgeball, trampolines and more. Open seven days a week, the park will be a go-to destination for guests of all ages seeking action-packed entertainment in a safe and affordable environment.

"We are passionate about bringing new adventures to communities, and our latest location in Lafayette will offer families a place to laugh, play, and create unforgettable memories together," said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer of Unleashed Brands. "Our unique attractions and focus on providing exceptional experiences make Urban Air a standout destination, and we're excited to share that with the Lafayette community."

Urban Air Lafayette will also generate employment opportunities for approximately 70 local residents. Hiring for various positions will begin soon, and community members are encouraged to follow the park's progress, updates, and exclusive offers by connecting with Urban Air Lafayette on Facebook and through the official website.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

The fast-growing brand was just listed this month as No. 135 in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. Urban Air has also continually ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 350 locations open or in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Sylvan Learning and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

