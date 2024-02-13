Exciting acquisition announcement: HH Global to acquire Displayplan to enhance customer experience for global brands

HH Global to announce the signing of an agreement to fully acquire Displayplan Ltd

As the world's most impactful partner to organizations seeking stronger more sustainable growth, HH Global is a leader in tech-enabled creative production and procurement for some of the world's biggest and boldest retail brands.

Today, HH Global has announced the signing of an agreement to fully acquire UK-based Displayplan Ltd to further enhance their expertise and create an unrivaled, creative, global retail activation capability.

The acquisition of Displayplan, having expertise in design engineering and production management of complex point-of-sale solutions and experiential customer interactions, demonstrates HH Global's ongoing investment in developing industry-leading solutions for global retail brands.

The joining of these two businesses brings enhanced expertise to HH Global's existing global retail marketing activation leadership and adds a valuable extension to its broad retail solutions portfolio.

Brilliant growth ideas only create value when they are expertly designed and activated.

Displayplan's award-winning creatives, designers and engineers will join the +500 members of the HH Global Creative + Digital community, who operate in 34 studios across 15 countries. Their joint commitment to excellence and innovation will create a team of the best creative talent focused on delivering big impact for their clients' big ideas in global retail.

Nadia Pelekanos, Chief Client Officer at HH Global said:

"The combination of our companies represents a progressive move for HH Global and builds significantly on our global retail capability.

The acquisition of Displayplan is not only driven by a fundamental alignment in our strategic vision, but by the opportunity to combine our award-winning teams and our complementary solutions to deliver simplicity across the supply chain and enhanced creative capabilities for global brands.

We have been investing significantly in the development of our global Creative + Digital capabilities over the years adding data, strategy, creative and design to deliver enhanced and innovative solutions for our retail clients. The award-winning creative and production team from Displayplan, along with their digital and shopper marketing strategists, will strengthen our existing capabilities and enable us to continue to drive advancements in creating superior connected shopper experiences."

Managing Director of Displayplan Scott Morris said:

"We are delighted to be joining HH Global at this exciting time in their growth journey. This acquisition represents an amazing opportunity and a significant milestone for Displayplan.

We have achieved great success and recognition over the last 40 years, which is a testament to the outstanding team we have created and the impressive client portfolio we have secured but it is time for us to enter the next phase of growth for our people and for our clients.

My fellow shareholder, Neil Campbell, will retire from the business after +30 years and I want to acknowledge his contribution to building Displayplan into the category-leading business that it is today.

I also want to acknowledge our venture capital partners, YFM Equity Partners, and the British Smaller Companies VCTs, for their outstanding support and guidance over the last 12 years in the same endeavor. It has been an incredible journey.

The amalgamation of our businesses will provide our impressive portfolio of retail clients with access to enhanced services, wider solutions, deeper expertise and capability and our teams with expanded career opportunities.

We are excited about this next step in our journey with HH Global and we are looking forward to working with our new colleagues."

Kristian Elgey, Chief Executive Officer at HH Global said:

"M+A is an important growth lever for us as we continually evolve and enhance our solutions to deliver more impact in supporting our clients' growth ambitions. This acquisition is a great example of the opportunities available to add complementary capabilities and talent to HH Global to enhance our established solutions.

As we move toward the completion, I want to thank the team involved on both sides. The dedication involved in bringing a process like this from an initial conversation to a successful outcome is significant, and I'm looking forward to welcoming our new colleagues and bringing our enhanced capabilities to life for our clients."

The transaction is subject to further legal processes, which are expected to be complete on 29 February 2024.

About HH Global

Founded in 1991, HH Global is the global leader in tech-enabled creative production and procurement. They amplify their client's marketing campaigns through unrivaled production, procurement leadership and the most advanced sustainability capabilities available. All delivered at scale through industry-leading technology and the passionate expertise of their people.

HH Global has +4,500 experts in more than 60 countries and in every market around the world. With a thirty-year track record of success, they help the biggest, most exciting and progressive global brands achieve stronger, more sustainable growth. Across every channel. At the speed of modern business.

With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of technology tools and data insights – they make their clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

About Displayplan

Displayplan is a British-owned and headquartered provider of retail marketing services with a strong 40-year history of working with leading retailers and brands to design and develop insight-driven strategic in-store experiences.

From their UK head office in Hertfordshire and with resources worldwide, they provide a blend of experienced retail equipment project management with specialists for digital and AV solutions to deliver market-leading in-store experiences that improve the speed of shopper decision-making, enhance customer experience and reduce friction in the buying process.

