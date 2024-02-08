Exciting BioAro and MyCare Partnership Advances Serious Disease Detection

BioAro Inc.

Cutting Edge Genome Tests Now Available Online Globally

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - International biotechnology company, BioAro is thrilled to announce that its Whole Genome Sequencing tests are now available online North America wide thanks to a new partnership with Assured Diagnostics Inc. via their MyCare health programs on the website www.mycare.ca. These highly confidential tests allow individuals to embark on a revolutionary genetic journey to unveil a person's complete DNA sequence. BioAro's Whole Genome Sequencing analyzes over 20,000 genes in the human genome. Their advanced technology decodes every chromosome, revealing crucial biomarkers for serious diseases, longevity and healthspan. This groundbreaking achievement not only signifies a leap forward in genetic comprehension but also empowers individuals with the proactive ability to optimize their health, extend longevity and enhance overall well-being. 

Thriving Together: A Family's Path to Healthspan and Longevity (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.)
Health Span Unites: A Family's Journey Towards Longevity (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.)
MyCare logo (CNW Group/BioAro Inc.)
Individuals and healthcare practitioners now have the opportunity to work together in identifying personalized medicines, customized nutrition plans and health regimens based on their individual biomarkers and genetic markers to optimize health and longevity. This inclusive initiative is readily available to all, empowering individuals to proactively manage and enhance their own well-being. 

The new offering is another example of BioAro's supercharged personalized healthcare experience. It is committed to focusing on quality and health equity by democratising its access. The tests are available from anywhere online - at the click of a button.

"Whole Genome Sequencing empowers individuals to take charge of their genetic destiny, offering control over longevity and healthspan. By collaborating with healthcare providers, people can proactively engage in personalized strategies for prevention, monitoring, and early detection, contributing to a longer, healthier life based on their unique genetic makeup. Our goal is to empower individuals to be the CEO of their health," says Raman Kapoor, B.Sc, RD, Chief Healthspan Officer, BioAro.

"WGS will be promoted on the mycare.ca website. Ordering is as simple as making the request and ordering/purchasing online. BioAro then sends the test kit to the client's preferred address. BioAro handles all order processing, performs the test and responds with detailed test results and recommendations based on test outcomes. US residents can also visit www.knowyourhealthrisks.com to purchase a test in USD," says Liz Bryant, CEO of Assured Diagnostics Inc., trademarked as MyCare.

To book interviews with key spokespeople from BioAro and Assured Diagnostic Inc., please email [email protected].

About BioAro 

BioAro believes you should be the CEO of your health - and all the information you need is in your genes. By offering genetic and microbiome testing, BioAro helps provide insights into a person's health that were previously out of reach. BioAro's supercharged personalized healthcare experience is supported by evidence-based guidelines and is committed to focusing on quality and health equity by democratising its access. BioAro is helping people understand their genetic data affordably, giving them the power to make decisions about their health. BioAro helps people understand their inherited and acquired health risks, such as potential diseases, health conditions, pharmacogenomic profiling, and nutrition parameters. Ultimately, BioAro enables people to make proactive decisions about their health and lifestyle, based on their genetic information. BioAro values client confidentiality and uses blockchain technology to secure data. BioAro has the capability of receiving samples from anywhere in the world, helping break down international barriers.

For more information, visit: www.bioaro.com

About Assured Diagnosis Inc. (MyCare)

Assured Diagnosis Inc. (ADI) is a Calgary-based (Alberta, Canada) company whose sole purpose is to provide Canadians with choices in their health care decisions. Its trademarked MyCare programs provide Canadians with an array of healthcare services for serious and non-serious medical conditions.
For more information, visit: www.mycare.ca.

SOURCE BioAro Inc.

