OXFORD, Ala., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC) is set to bring a sensational lineup of Broadway shows to the heart of Oxford, Alabama. This season features a remarkable array of productions that are unavailable in Birmingham or Atlanta, making OPAC the ultimate destination for theater enthusiasts seeking exceptional performances. From musical gems to comedic delights, the upcoming season promises to offer unforgettable experiences for all audiences.

Exciting Broadway Productions Coming to Oxford Performing Arts Center Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC)

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" is a compelling story of the Temptations that has taken the nation by storm. This Tony Award-winning musical presents an electrifying journey through the cultural landscape of the 1960s. With rich harmonies and iconic hits, audiences can experience the trials and triumphs of an enduring music legacy, all from the comfort of the OPAC venue, offering three showings on January 10th and 11th.

Another exciting production is "Menopause: The Musical 2: Cruisin' Through the Change." Set five years after the original, Menopause The Musical 2 hilariously reunites its beloved characters—Earth Mother, Soap Star, Iowa Housewife, and Professional Woman—on a high-seas adventure. With relatable humor and heart, this Alabama premiere dives into the chaos of dating, grandkids, hot flashes, and more, celebrating sisterhood and friendship. Showing January 25, this musical promises laughter and connection, making it a must-see for friends and family!

OPAC will also host the beloved classic "The Addams Family," on April 11th, as part of its national tour. This spooktacular musical invites audiences to join the eccentric Addams clan in their zany adventures. Filled with catchy songs and delightful humor, the show offers a charming twist on family dynamics that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Additionally, fans of romance and comedy will be thrilled to experience "Pretty Woman: The Musical," on February 7th. Based on the iconic film, this adaptation brings the charming love story of Vivian and Edward to life on stage. With a dazzling score that enlivens the narrative, this production highlights themes of love and transformation, allowing audiences to relive the magic of Hollywood's classic tale in a vibrant theater environment.

Lastly, OPAC is excited to present the acclaimed musical "Hadestown," a hauntingly beautiful reimagining of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth. Known for its stunning production values and emotional depth, this Tony Award-winning show draws audiences into a world of love and destiny. Proudly showing March 18th, it stands out for its unique sounds and evocative storytelling, captivating audiences across the nation.

Conclusion Paragraph/CTA

OPAC invites its community and theater lovers from surrounding areas to enjoy this exciting season of Broadway production. With exclusive performances, attendees are encouraged to get their tickets early to secure prime seating at one of these spectacular shows.

Learn more about Oxford Performing Arts Center Broadway shows at oxfordpac.org .

BusinessAbout

The Oxford Performing Arts Center is dedicated to fostering a rich cultural environment in Oxford, AL. It provides quality entertainment, support for the arts, and promotes community engagement through a variety of performances. For more information about upcoming shows, including ticket purchases, please visit OPAC's website oxfordpac.org or contact the box office directly at 256-241-3322.

Media Contact:

CJ Foster

(256) 241-3322

[email protected]

SOURCE Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC)