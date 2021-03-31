Exciting Changes Coming to The Residences at Thomas Circle

The renovations will include a multi-purpose activity room, a living room, a den/library, and a main and private dining room. All of the renewed spaces will offer a warm, comforting, and neutral color palette with a contemporary twist and provide areas for current and future residents and their families to visit and enjoy time together. The rooms will incorporate rich and luxurious textures with sophisticated wooden furniture, plush seating and drapery, and contemporary artwork and lighting to create fresh and rejuvenated spaces for residents to feel at home and continue their activities while still receiving the care and services they need.

"The Residences at Thomas Circle has long seen the need to serve memory care residents in the District of Columbia. We now have an incredible space which will help these residents to benefit from needs-based amenities and greater socialization," says Sena Quist, Executive Director of the Residences of Thomas Circle. "The additions focus on lifestyle stations designed to serve the needs of residents with dementia and memory-related loss. With team members trained as Certified Dementia Practitioners, we are proud to have a team who will help create an environment to ensure current and future residents live with dignity and the highest quality of care."

The Residences at Thomas Circle renovations also include the expansion of the Memory Care neighborhood with 17 new apartment homes. Memory Care neighborhood residents benefit from Senior Lifestyle's award-winning memory program, embrace Memory Care, which was created to assist residents living with dementia or Alzheimer's to find more joy and connection in their lives. The program is based on the latest memory research and forms daily rhythms for residents that allow more choice and independence in their days, such as choosing activities and menu items through visual cues. This program supports family members and friends in creating more meaning and connection in their visits through innovative programs and guided interactions. By building additional fully-furnished apartment homes, The Residence at Thomas Circle will be able to provide care for more seniors and their loved ones.

The Residences at Thomas Circle provides a friendly senior living environment with personalized care and comfortable, state-of-the-art amenities. The new expansion will create the need for additional team members, and more job opportunities will become available. With a location close to the finest monuments, museums, dining, and cultural experiences the country has to offer, it is no wonder Senior Lifestyle's The Residences at Thomas Circle is the community of choice for many seniors.

Senior Lifestyle, founded in 1985, is a privately-held, owner-operator and developer of seniors housing communities. With a portfolio exceeding 100 communities located throughout 27 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. For more information, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.

