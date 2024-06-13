Exciting Merger Announcement: Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP and Platzer, Swergold, Goldberg, Katz, and Jaslow LLP Unite to Form Goetz Platzer LLP

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP (goetzfitz.com) and Platzer, Swergold, Goldberg, Katz, and Jaslow LLP (platzerlaw.com) are thrilled to announce their upcoming merger to become Goetz Platzer LLP. The synergetic merger will double the size of both firms and propel growth in their core practice areas of construction law, finance, real estate, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, and trusts and estates. The merger, effective January 1, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the legal landscape, combining decades of expertise to offer unparalleled full-service support to clients.

A Vision for Growth and Excellence

The Goetz Platzer merger will yield a powerful alignment of visions and ambitions. The joining of our thirty-five (35) attorneys will catapult our client offerings to an even higher level of service. By merging, we are setting the stage for continued growth, ensuring that our firm remains a leader not only in the near future but also for the long term. The expanded platform will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive legal services, leveraging the combined strengths of our talented teams.

Unified Services, Unmatched Expertise

Integration will commence in the 3rd quarter of 2024, streamlining our practice areas to offer clients a seamless, full-service legal experience. Our combined expertise will cover all facets of construction, real estate transactions and finance, commercial litigation, labor and employment, asset-based lending, bankruptcy, debtor/creditors' rights, corporate restructuring, trusts and estates, factoring and receivable finance, and equipment leasing.

Leadership and Equity Partners

The headquarters of Goetz Platzer LLP will be at One Penn Plaza, New York, NY. We are proud to announce Aaron Boyajian and Cliff Katz as our co-managing partners, guiding the firm with their extensive experience and leadership. The equity partners, a blend of the brightest minds from both merging firms, will be Donald Carbone, Howard Jaslow, John Simoni, Howard Rubin, Alison Besunder, Cliff Katz, Aaron Boyajian, and Henry Swergold, and new equity partner Morgan Luchs, along with partners Michael Fleishman, Linda Gates, Paul Hahn, Gary Kushner, Teresa Sadutto-Carley, Paul Skurman, and Gerard Strain. This distinguished group is committed to upholding the highest standards of legal practice and client service.

Aaron Boyajian, the current managing partner of Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP commented "I am immensely proud and excited to announce our merger with Platzer, Swergold, Goldberg, Katz, and Jaslow LLP. This historic merger marks a significant milestone not just for our firms, but for the legal industry at large. Together, as Goetz Platzer LLP, we are poised to redefine the standards of legal excellence and service. Our combined decades of experience, expertise, and shared values will enable us to offer unparalleled support to our clients, fostering growth and innovation in our core practice areas. I am particularly excited about the opportunities this merger presents for our clients and employees alike. As we embark on this new chapter, I am confident that Goetz Platzer LLP will continue to thrive, setting new benchmarks in the legal community and beyond. I look forward to leading our talented team alongside my co-managing partner, Cliff Katz, as we steer Goetz Platzer LLP towards a future filled with promise and potential."

About Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP

Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP has been a pillar in the legal community, known for its dedication to excellence and client-focused approach. Specializing in construction and real estate law, along with commercial litigation and trusts and estates, the firm has earned a reputation for delivering outstanding results.

About Platzer, Swergold, Goldberg, Katz, and Jaslow LLP

Platzer, Swergold, Goldberg, Katz, and Jaslow LLP is renowned for its expertise in commercial litigation, real estate transactions and finance, asset-based lending, bankruptcy, debtor/creditors' rights, corporate restructuring, factoring and receivable finance, and equipment leasing. The firm's innovative solutions and client-centric strategies have set it apart in the competitive New York legal market.

A Bright Future Ahead

The formation of Goetz Platzer LLP heralds a new era of growth, innovation, and excellence in the legal sector. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the same dedication and integrity, now with enhanced capabilities and expanded reach.

For more information, please visit our websites at goetzfitz.com and platzerlaw.com.

SOURCE Goetz Fitzpatrick, LLP