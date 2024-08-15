Exciting New Benefit Introduced for FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® Cardmembers: Free Checked Bags!

Marks Latest Enhancement to the Airline Credit Card Named Money.com's 'Best for Budget Travel' in 2024

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC), in partnership with Barclays US Consumer Bank, is launching an exciting new benefit for FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard® cardmembers. Starting today, primary cardmembers will receive two free checked bags on all Frontier Airlines operated flights*.

"Our cardmembers spoke, and we listened. With the introduction of free checked bags, we're elevating the travel experience for FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard cardmembers," said Bobby Schroeter, chief commercial officer at Frontier Airlines. "This new benefit, combined with existing perks like Instant Elite Gold Status and miles that never expire, makes our card a must-have for any traveler looking to maximize value and convenience on every flight."

"The addition of free checked bags reflects Barclays' and Frontier's shared commitment to provide valuable rewards and benefits to cardmembers that help enhance their travel experiences with the airline," said Doug Villone, head of cards and partnerships at Barclays US Consumer Bank. "We're proud to support Frontier and their mission of providing affordable travel across America and beyond."

The new checked bag benefit is an enhancement to the already extensive list of perks enjoyed by FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard cardmembers. Recently named the 2024 'Best for Budget Travel' airline credit card by Money.com for the fourth consecutive year, the card offers a variety of rewards, including miles that never expire as long as card membership is maintained, award travel with no blackout dates, and a $100 flight voucher each year after spending $2,500 or more on purchases. Cardmembers also enjoy Zone 2 priority boarding on Frontier Airlines. Card benefit terms and conditions apply.

New FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard cardmembers will also receive FRONTIER Miles™ Elite Gold Status for 90 days after their first purchase with the card. This status can be extended to 12 months by spending $3,000 within the first 90 days of membership**. To learn more about card membership benefits and to apply, click here.

Important things to know about the new checked bag benefit:

Tickets must be purchased from FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier Airlines mobile app

There is no limit to how many times you can use this benefit

Free checked bag benefit includes golf and ski equipment

Primary cardmembers must use their FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard at booking to unlock the free checked bag benefit

Frontier continues to innovate with its industry-leading frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, which allows customers to 'Get It All For Less.' Members earn miles quickly and get rewarded for each dollar spent on Frontier products. Miles accrue based on dollars spent with a standard 10X multiplier: $1 = 10 miles, with multipliers increasing at every elite level up to 20X. Elite status offers additional perks such as priority boarding, free seat selection, no change or cancel fees when changes are made seven days or more in advance of flight departure, and free bag(s) at Gold, Diamond, and Platinum levels. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is also family friendly, offering easy family pooling of miles making it simple for families to enjoy rewards together. Joining is free.

*About the Checked Bag Benefit for Cardmembers:

The FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard primary cardmember is eligible to receive 2 free checked bags on Frontier Airlines operated flights. Authorized users do not qualify for the free checked bag benefit. All ticket purchases (original and exchanges) must be made with your FRONTIER Airlines World Mastercard directly from Frontier Airlines (FlyFrontier.com or the Frontier Airlines Mobile App) to qualify. Tickets purchased from third parties (i.e., ID90 Travel, travel agencies, etc.) are not eligible. Primary cardmembers must provide their FRONTIER Miles Program Account number associated with the Card Account on their reservations prior to check-in. You must be a current primary cardmember upon check-in to be eligible. Offer is not valid on codeshare flight segments operated by Frontier Airlines and marketed by other airline partners. Primary cardmembers who receive a free checked bag(s) benefit as a result of a membership baggage allowance are not eligible to receive more than two (2) free checked bags total. Applicable overweight and excess baggage fees apply. Please refer to flyfrontier.com/travel/travel-info/bag-options for more information on Frontier Airlines baggage policy.

**About Elite Gold Status for New Cardmembers:

You will earn Instant Elite Gold Status ("Elite Gold") after your first purchase posts to your account, less credits, returns and adjustments ("Net Purchases") with a transaction date within the first 90 days of new Card Account opening. Elite Gold will be awarded 3-4 business days after the first Net Purchase posts. In order to maintain Elite Gold for 12 months from Card Account open date, you must also spend three thousand dollars ($3,000) in Net Purchases with transaction dates in the first 90 days of new Card Account opening. If you meet your first Net Purchases requirement but do not meet the $3,000 Net Purchases requirement, your Elite Gold will expire 90 days from new Card Account opening. Failure to maintain your creditworthiness during this offer period may result in actions on your account, such as a credit line decrease, that would reduce your ability to take advantage of this offer. To maintain Elite Gold Status with Frontier Airlines for the promotional period, after qualification, your Frontier Miles account and Frontier Airlines World Elite Mastercard account must be open, active and in good standing at the time of fulfillment. Status will be awarded to the Frontier Miles account associated with your Frontier Airlines World Elite Mastercard account. Frontier Airlines will provide Barclays with your Frontier Miles account using the information supplied on your application for the account.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), is committed to "Low Fares Done Right." Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 148 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo family fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, along with Frontier's high-density seating configuration and weight-saving initiatives, have contributed to Frontier's continued ability to be the most fuel-efficient of all major U.S. carriers when measured by ASMs per fuel gallon consumed. With nearly 200 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America and beyond.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

