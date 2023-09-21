Exciting New Chapter in Denison Consulting's Journey: New Ownership and Leadership to Drive Denison Consulting's Next Phase of Growth and Impact

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denison Consulting, a pioneer and global leader in culture and leadership-driven performance improvement, is embarking on an exciting new journey under new ownership and leadership.

Joe Eazor, an accomplished, multi-time CEO, board member, and client of Denison Consulting has acquired the firm and taken the helm as Chairman. Founder Dan Denison will continue to play a pivotal role in the company as Chief Content Officer, maintaining a strong stake in shaping its future and driving innovation in culture and leadership solutions.

Accompanying Joe Eazor is Gerard Brossard, who assumes the role of CEO, and Patty Freeman, the newly appointed CFO. Both Gerard and Patty bring extensive experience in operating and transformation leadership to Denison Consulting and have used Denison data/analytics, methodologies, and expert services in their previous companies. Learn more about Gerard's and Patty's background at their LinkedIn profiles: Gerard Brossard and Patty Freeman.

For twenty-five years, Denison Consulting has been a trusted partner to thousands of organizations worldwide, guiding them on their journey to improvement. The company's unique approach, characterized by measuring and enhancing culture and leadership elements directly linked to operational and financial performance, has resulted in the industry's most robust culture benchmarking database.

Joe, Gerard, and Patty share Denison's philosophy that culture and leadership are integral in achieving lasting and meaningful performance improvement. Their track record of partnering with Denison Consulting has yielded substantial gains, including accelerated growth, increased productivity, successful acquisition integration, and enhanced customer success.

Joe Eazor, the former CEO of Clario, Rackspace, and Earthlink, expressed his enthusiasm for the role Denison plays in achieving operational and financial excellence. "I have learned the hard way that it is critical to link culture and leadership directly with operating and financial performance – which most culture and leadership efforts fail to do. Denison has been an important partner to me along the way."

Dan Denison is a recognized thought leader and has had a personal impact on thousands of organizations, over multiple decades and welcomes this next chapter in the development of the firm. "Denison's mission has always been to boost performance of organizations. I look forward to partnering with Joe, Gerard, and Patty in this next phase of the firm and in continuing to deliver value for clients and partners."

