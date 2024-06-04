Exciting New Findings Highlight Summer Camps' Vital Role in the US Economy

Pennsylvania's 759 Summer Camps Have an Economic Impact of $2.6 Billion on Pennsylvania Economy

University of Michigan and the American Camp Association Identify the Positive Economic Impact of Summer Camps Nationwide and in Each State

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through innovative research conducted by the University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute (EGI) in collaboration with the American Camp Association (ACA), 2023 national and state camp trends were collected to uncover the camp industry's significant economic impacts across the United States.

According to the study from the University of Michigan and ACA, the total economic impact of the camp industry on the state of Pennsylvania is $2.6 billion. In addition to $1.3 billion in direct output impacts, the camp industry in Pennsylvania supports $1.3 billion in output through business-to business and employee related purchases. The U.S youth camp industry as a whole contributes $70 billion to the national economy.

There are 759 camp programs in Pennsylvania that employ 48,847 people full-time, part-time and seasonally. Nationally, the camp industry employs 986,428 workers.

The camp industry is vital in fostering youth development and workforce skills throughout the state and country.

The study revealed that the Pennsylvania youth camp industry's total annual economic impact is significant, with $902 million in labor income attributed to a combination of direct, indirect, and induced impacts.

Direct impacts: These are the immediate economic contributions from the industry's core operation. They include camp staff wages and the money spent to operate the camps.





Indirect impacts: These effects come from camps buying goods and services from other businesses, which creates a spending chain that boosts economic activity across sectors.





Induced impacts: This is the economic activity that occurs when employees from the camps and the businesses supplying them spend their wages, which further stimulates economic growth.

Crane and McClain to date have compiled an extensive dataset on day and overnight camp operations, encompassing more than 20,000 records and survey data from 1,137 camp operations. The comprehensive study enabled researchers to assess economic impacts both nationally and on a state-by-state basis.

"This project is the first national economic impact study for the industry conducted since 1982 and builds on state-level and regional economic impact analyses conducted over the last 15 years," said Sarah Crane , director of research at U-M's Economic Growth Institute, who conducted the study with EGI Research Project Manager Eli McClain .

"The research conducted in this study demonstrates that youth camping is an economically significant industry in the state of Pennsylvania," said Alicia Skovera, Executive Director of the American Camp Association, NY and NJ. "Besides the impact on the economy, the long-term impact of summer camp is that it provides young people with long-lasting social and emotional benefits."

About American Camp Association:

The American Camp Association® (ACA) is a national organization serving the more than 20,000 year-round and summer camps in the US that annually serve 26 million campers. ACA is committed to collaborating with those who believe in quality camp and outdoor experiences for children, youth, and adults. ACA provides advocacy, evidence-based education, and professional development, and is the only independent national accrediting body for the organized camp experience. ACA accreditation provides public evidence of a camp's voluntary commitment to the health, safety, risk management, and overall well-being of campers and staff. For more information, visit ACAcamps.org.

About U-M's Economic Growth Institute:

The Economic Growth Institute (EGI) at the University of Michigan leverages resources and expertise to foster innovation, development, and positive economic impact for communities and businesses.

For nearly four decades, EGI has led programming and collaborated with federal, state, and local partners to support communities and industries. EGI provides resources and expertise to assist small- and medium-sized manufacturers through innovative programming and further supports communities through engagements that address regional economic impacts.

EGI's research team has led numerous studies providing guidance to policymakers, industry leaders, and community champions. These studies have informed stakeholders as they navigate the changing landscape of innovation, workforce and economic development, and equitable growth.

Dedicated to equitable economic growth, the Economic Growth Institute operates under the Office of Government Relations at the University of Michigan, reflecting the institution's commitment to impactful public service.

Media Contact:

Jess Michaels, [email protected]

SOURCE AMERICAN CAMP ASSOCIATION, NY AND NJ