Exciting New Games And Puzzles From Winning Moves USA

New to the Winning Moves Games USA product line for 2019 is 13 DEAD END DRIVE™ which first hit the scene in 1994. Now this fan favorite is back, by popular demand, to entertain a whole new generation. Players must conceal their identity and "knock-off" their opponents on their quest to inherit Aunt Agatha's fortune. With 3 ways to win this game of mystery, suspicion and foul play, there's no telling who will inherit the fortune.

Also new to the product line is KOZO™ – a 3 dimensional wooden stacking game that first gained popularity in Asia. This game of balance, strategy and action can be enjoyed by 2 or more players. On each turn, players must add one of the uniquely shaped wooden polycubes to the base or structure – and place a balance cube on top – thwarting an opponent's next move, without making the structure tumble. Kozo requires strategic play and a nimble touch.

Another highlight in the new 2019 product line is the charming children's game STINK BUG™. Inside the strikingly unique package one will find a deck of 76 high-quality oversized leaf cards. With no reading required, kids can start playing right away. The player with the most pairs of matched leaves wins the game – but lookout for the Stink Bug! If he shows his stinky self that player will lose all the unmatched cards in his collection.

Under license from Rubik's Brand Limited, Winning Moves Games USA is excited to introduce the RUBIK'S® JUNIOR PUPPY puzzle. It is an intriguing mechanical puzzle that is ideal for little problem solvers. This adorable and twistable puppy has 3 levels of play and grows with your child's developmental skills. Solving the Rubik's Junior Puppy will prepare young cubers for more challenging puzzles like the world-famous RUBIK'S®CUBE.

"We are thrilled to bring back 13 DEAD END DRIVE™ and to introduce several brand new games including the strategic balance game of KOZO™ from Japan, and our delightful new children's game STINK BUG™. As well we are adding the RUBIK'S JUNIOR PUPPY to our robust line of RUBIK'S puzzles which already includes the RUBIK'S® 3x3 CUBE, the RUBIK'S® 4x4 CUBE, the RUBIK'S® 5X5 CUBE, and RUBIK'S® THE VOID® puzzle, to name a few. Winning Moves Games USA is the one-stop-shop for specialty retailers who want to carry the classic, proven-sellers and fresh new games" said Philip Orbanes Jr., President of Winning Moves Games USA.

Press are invited to see all of Winning Moves Games USA's new games, and puzzles at the 2019 American International Toy Fair in New York (Booth #265, Jacob Javits Center).

About Winning Moves USA

Winning Moves USA is a Massachusetts based maker of both new and classic board games, card games and puzzles including THE RUBIK'S® CUBE, PASS THE PIGS®, NO STRESS CHESS®, and many more wonderful family favorites. Since 1995 Winning Moves USA has delighted game players with hours of fun-filled, safe entertainment at a reasonable price. Winning Moves USA's games are available at specialty book, toy, & game retailers nationwide and at www.winning-moves.com.

SOURCE Winning Moves Inc.

Related Links

http://www.winning-moves.com

