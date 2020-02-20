Exciting New Games And Puzzles From Winning Moves USA

DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winning Moves Inc. (dba Winning Moves Games USA), a leader in specialty toys & games, unveils their new product line at the American International Toy Fair, Feb. 22-25 in New York City.

The world's most popular puzzle of all time – the Rubik's® Cube – is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its phenomenal global launch in 1980. Over 450 million Cubes have been sold to date and 2020 will be a breakthrough year with over 20 million Rubik's products expected to be sold globally. To mark this momentous occasion, under license from Rubik's Brand Limited, Winning Moves Games USA is launching a special RUBIK'S® 40th ANNIVERSARY METALLIC CUBE. Featuring reflective, vibrant, foil colors on all six sides, the Rubik's Metallic Cube is a dazzling and fully-functional must-have for all Rubik's fans. Also new to the impressive line of Rubik's puzzles offered by Winning Moves Games USA is the RUBIK'S® ORBIT puzzle. This charming circular puzzle features multi-colored rings that twist just like a traditional Rubik's Cube with the same goal of solving all 6 colors.

Two more highlights in the new 2020 product line are RISK® EUROPE and DOUBLE TROUBLE®. Under license from Hasbro Gaming, RISK® EUROPE has its players stepping into the role of medieval kings on a quest to dominate Europe. This tactical game of strategy enhances the classic gameplay of RISK® and includes 4 elaborate armies complete with soldiers, archers, cavalry, siege weapons, castles and so much more.

Also under license from Hasbro Gaming is DOUBLE TROUBLE®. Originally released in the 1980's DOUBLE TROUBLE® is back to entertain a whole new generation. This classic race and chase game features 2 of the iconic Pop-O-Matic die rollers that players know and love. It's a race to the finish in this madcap dice poppin' game that is fun for the whole family.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Rubik's Cube. Rubik's has been one of our most important brands for many years and it is just as strong today as it was when it first burst onto the market back in 1980. We are equally as excited to introduce Risk Europe and Double Trouble. The strategic game play possibilities and tactical maneuvering of Risk Europe are what make it my personal favorite. Double Trouble is the perfect complement to the classic game of Trouble and a worthy addition to our portfolio of classic games. Overall, we are excited for what's to come in 2020. Winning Moves Games USA is the one-stop-shop for specialty retailers who want to carry the classic, proven-sellers along with fresh new games," said Philip Orbanes Jr., President of Winning Moves Games USA.

Press are invited to see all of Winning Moves Games USA's new games, and puzzles at the 2020 American International Toy Fair in New York (Booth #265, Jacob Javits Center).

