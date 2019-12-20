Exciting new iOS app, Mix-Tape, brings back the old days of great mixtapes

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New iOS app, Mix-Tape, brings together the best of Apple Music, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Instagram to deliver custom Mix-Tapes to lovers, friends, and even the general public. Using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod and an Apple Music Subscription, users can create a Mix-Tape with a 90-second voice intro that allows users to send a personal message with hand-selected songs, and even add in custom 'cover.'

This app is designed to be easy and fun to use. Create a Mix-Tape that you can share with one person or the whole world! Have fun sharing lots of great music with friends, family, even a crush!

"We are truly combining 21st century technology with nostalgic music sharing that every generation with a smartphone can experience."

-Isaac Moneypenny, Founder, Mix-Tape App

Hop in the Mix-Tape time machine! This app lets you create those Mix-Tapes you miss creating and giving.

You can create and share Mix-Tapes with anyone with the App and an Apple Music Subscription. (Those with Android devices can receive Mix-Tapes and listen to them with the Apple Music Subscription and the Apple Music App). Put an up to 90-second voice recording for your listener. This makes your tape personal and adds a voice with a tone versus just text. Add custom artwork. Take a photo or add images from your gallery and the app will convert it to an actual cassette tape image.

"I grew up where I would spend hours making mixtapes and CDs for friends and road trips. With the digital age that all went away, until now. Thank you, Mix-Tape App."

-Ron Sampert (Mix-Tape App User)

The Mix-Tape app is a music sharing iOS app that is available on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touches. The purpose of this app is to allow music lovers to create and share personalized Mix-Tapes (playlists) with others. – Get the app now at: www.applemixtape.com from any Apple mobile device.

Media Contact: Isaac Moneypenny, isaac@mixtapeforyou.com

SOURCE Mix-Tape For You, LLC