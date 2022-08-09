Exciting New Research Partnership: Vironix Health Has Teamed Up with Oxford University to Develop Novel Prediction Methods for Proactive Intervention on Congestive Heart Failure

Oxford University mathematics program paired students & faculty with Vironix technologists to develop and validate algorithms for synthetic patient data generation and detection of Congestive Heart Failure decompensation.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Health Company, Vironix Health, has teamed up with the Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computing MSc, based within the Mathematical Institute at the University of Oxford, to bring the latest methods in machine-learning (A.I.), data mapping, predictive modeling, and decision science to bear on Vironix's remote patient care and chronic illness management technologies.

Oxford University

Vironix Co-Founder and Director, Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, said, "Identifying Congestive Heart Failure degeneration early in its onset gives individuals the opportunity to adjust their diet, medication, and rest to avoid fatal and expensive emergency healthcare episodes. Our work with Oxford University is creating next generation algorithms that both outperform standard-of-care in risk-stratifying patients for severe health downturns and show robustness among patients belonging to a broad range of demographics and geographies. We're very excited to be partnering with the top minds at Oxford University to address crucial global health problems."

This new partnership combines expertise in quantitative methods and clinical science among academic researchers and product focused digital health experts. Vironix is providing clinical expertise, benchmark algorithm comparisons, resource support, data, and product development mentorship. Vironix will further provide device and prototyping support to rapidly test and execute solutions that emerge from the partnership. The MMSC MSc will provide graduate student interns and faculty supervision on novel modeling and data analytics methods and contribute refereed publication level analysis and presentation of findings.

Dr Kathryn Gillow, Director of Oxford University's MSc in Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computing, said, "Vironix's efforts to leverage novel predictive modelling, synthetic data generation, and machine learning techniques for preventative care of heart disease provides an exciting opportunity for our faculty and students to collaborate on solving important medical health problems. We are excited to contribute to this effort."

About Vironix Health: An Austin-based digital health company that delivers preventative care for patients with chronic and acute lung/heart diseases using personalized, AI-enabled, disease-specific remote monitoring technologies. Vironix's products help physicians, clinics, and hospitals to develop low-cost, efficient, preventative care programs that raise quality-of-life and generate significant new revenue through insurance reimbursement and bonuses within value-based care arrangements. For more information, please visit: https://wefunder.com/vironixhealthinc.

About Oxford University Mathematical Modelling and Scientific Computing MSc: A one year taught master's program that trains graduates with a strong mathematical background to develop and apply their skills to a range of real-world problems. Emphasis is placed on the formulation of problems, on the analytical and numerical techniques for a solution and the computation and interpretation of useful results.

Media Contact:

Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan

Vironix Health, Inc

267-634-9997

[email protected]

SOURCE Vironix Health Inc