Exciting New Training Event - Soteria's Battery 101: Battery Safety Training for First Responders

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenville will welcome first responders from South Carolina and neighboring states to its first ever Battery 101: Battery Safety Training for First Responders, hosted by Soteria Battery Innovation Group. This comprehensive event is dedicated to enhancing the safety and response capabilities of first responders dealing with lithium-ion battery fires.

Lithium-ion batteries play an integral role in people's daily lives, powering a wide range of devices from cell phones and laptops to electric vehicles (EVs). While they offer high energy density and efficiency, their prevalence also brings significant risks. Battery fires, while rare, are immediate and ferocious and can ignite a room in seconds, making awareness among first responders to these unique dangers extremely important. The event will feature:

Live Battery Fire Demonstrations: Witness the different intensity levels from thermal runaway in various lithium-ion batteries, including those from cell phones, laptops, lawn tools, e-bikes, and golf carts. Vendors will also showcase battery fire containment and suppressant systems to highlight solutions to protect against these incidents.

Expert Insights: Hear Fire Department of New York (FDNY) HazMat Lieutenant John Cassidy and FDNY Supervising Fire Marshal John Orlando share their experiences and insights while commenting on the live demonstrations.

Professional Training: San Diego Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief and HazMat Program Manager Robert Rezende and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency On-Scene Coordinator Matt Huyser will provide in-depth training on battery technology fundamentals, best practices, and strategies for firefighting operations involving batteries.

Networking & Collaboration: Engage with fellow first responders, industry experts, and innovative vendors to discuss the latest advancements and techniques in battery safety.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

– Location: Greenville Convention Center (1 Exposition Dr., Greenville, SC 29607)

This inaugural event is already sold out, so those who are interested in attending can join the wait list or inquire about similar events by contacting Karen Long at [email protected].

Join fellow first responders in invaluable training and become better equipped to handle the unique challenges posed by lithium-ion battery fires. Together, we can improve safety and response strategies, ensuring a safer environment for our communities.

This event, sponsored by DGeo – The Packaging Division of Labelmaster, and supported by the Greenville City Fire Department, South Carolina State Fire, and the South Carolina Firefighters' Association, will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at the Greenville Convention Center.

About Soteria Battery Innovation Group, Inc.

Soteria is a lithium-ion battery safety platform that includes both a technology to eliminate battery fires and consortium to promote best practices for lithium-ion battery safety. Soteria's patented technology eliminates the root cause of thermal runaway by forming a fuse around internal short circuits and allowing cells to continue to function. Soteria's mission is to have inherently safe batteries everywhere, which Soteria believes will take a wholistic approach to safety, combining complementary safety technologies from many companies and strategies. Soteria's consortium of over 120 members including NASA, Mercedes, DuPont, Motorola, Lenovo and many more. Soteria was founded in 2017 by Dr. Brian Morin and is headquartered in Greenville, SC. For more information, please visit www.SoteriaBIG.com.

About DGeo – The Packaging Division of Labelmaster

Only DGeo has the innovative packaging, regulatory expertise, and services to unlock new levels of efficiency, compliance, and safety for dangerous goods (DG) storage and transport. Backed by Labelmaster's 50+ years of industry expertise, DGeo is about more than simply selling boxes and crates – it's about providing practical packaging solutions that help businesses reduce risk, comply with global hazmat regulations, and create simpler, safer supply chains. DGeo offers a complete line of UN-certified, high-performance hazmat packaging products, components, and kits to meet nearly any hazmat need. Learn more at www.labelmaster.com/dgeo.

