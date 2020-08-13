Exciting news for farmers: Viridix and Talgil partner on new solution that helps define and implement precise irrigation protocols that deliver production goals

KFAR RUTH and KIRYAT MOTZKIN, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridix, a developer of data driven precision irrigation systems, and Talgil, a manufacturer of professional irrigation controllers, are excited to announce a partnership that provides farmers with an integrated precision irrigation solution. This newly announced solution allows farmers to automate the full irrigation cycle from defining irrigation plans to making sure each plot gets the right amount of water.

Farmers are now able to define and implement an irrigation protocol that delivers their production goal. Viridix's highly accurate, low maintenance sensors constantly monitor soil moisture at varying ground depths. The system analyzes this data to calculate required irrigation volume and timing, and automatically adjusts the irrigation plan. The Talgil irrigation control system then executes the plan to provide plants with just the right amount of water. The Talgil irrigation controllers ensure that no matter how many plots a grower cultivates, each one receives the exact amount of water it needs.

"Viridix and Talgil are a natural fit," said Tal Maor, Viridix CEO. "Both companies leverage advanced technology to deliver high impact with minimal hassle, and it makes total sense to create a joint offering that delivers greater value than each system separately. Through this collaboration we are able to close the precision irrigation loop and offer growers the advanced level of automation they need to meet their production goals in an efficient and sustainable manner."

According to Yosee Ochman, Deputy General Manager at Talgil, "The collaboration with Viridix adds another important dimension to the value we deliver to our customers: data. Now our customers no longer have to manually calculate irrigation plans for different plots, or manually adjust them for changing weather conditions. Viridix provides precise and highly granular irrigation prescriptions implemented across plots. Real time soil water-potential data also helps close the operational loop and ensure water goes where it should."

About Viridix

Viridix empowers farmers by taking uncertainty out of irrigation decisions. By combining accurate and timely water potential data with additional information such as weather, irrigation protocols and soil characteristics, Viridix simplifies and automates one of the most important operations in farming. Precise irrigation helps farmers optimize productivity, reduce resource consumption and improve sustainability.

The Viridix solution is based on revolutionary RooTense® technology that is cost effective, requires no maintenance and is extremely easy to use. This advanced IoT-based solution leverages AI and machine learning to deliver precision irrigation, taking it to the next level with full-irrigation-cycle automation.

For more information: www.viridix.com



About Talgil

For more than 30 years, Talgil has been combining the most advanced technologies in electronics, computer science, communications and irrigation techniques with its deep understanding of market needs and user preferences, to create leading irrigation controllers that are embraced worldwide.

For more information: www.talgil.com

