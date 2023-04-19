"Exciting News for Northeast Houston! New Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Stores to Serve Over 10,000 Families in Colony Ridge Communities"

NEW CANEY, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exciting news for Northeast Houston as a new Family Dollar & Dollar Tree store is set to open its doors in the Santa Fe subdivision, serving over 10,000 families in Colony Ridge Communities and surrounding areas. Residents have eagerly anticipated the opening of the new store, which promises to offer a diverse range of products at unbeatable prices, including groceries, household essentials, health and beauty products, and more.

The store aims to become an essential part of the community, providing excellent service to its customers. A representative of the new store expressed their excitement to bring a new Family Dollar & Dollar Tree store to the Colony Ridge Communities area, stating that their team has worked diligently to provide the best possible shopping experience for their customers. The store is committed to delivering excellent customer service to all its shoppers and becoming an integral part of the community.

The new store will offer convenience and affordability to residents, eliminating the need to travel long distances to purchase daily necessities. This will be a game-changer for families on a budget as the store's unbeatable prices will allow them to stretch their dollars further and provide more for their loved ones. Having a one-stop-shop right in their neighborhood will also make it easier for seniors and those with mobility issues to get the products they need without having to travel far from home.

In addition to the store's convenience and affordability, it will also create job opportunities for the local community. The store is expected to employ people from the surrounding areas, providing them with a stable income and opportunities for career growth within the retail industry. The new store's commitment to becoming an employer of choice in the community and providing job opportunities in the areas they serve is another significant benefit.

The opening of the new Family Dollar & Dollar Tree store is a significant development for Colony Ridge Communities and the surrounding areas. It will have a positive impact on the local economy by creating job opportunities for the community and helping to stimulate economic growth. The store's commitment to providing excellent customer service will also attract and retain customers, further cementing its status as an essential part of the community.

In conclusion, the opening of the new Family Dollar & Dollar Tree store in Colony Ridge Communities is exciting news for Northeast Houston. With unbeatable prices, a diverse range of products, and a commitment to excellent customer service, the store is set to become an integral part of the community, providing convenience and affordability to residents while also creating job opportunities for the local workforce.

https://www.colonyridge.com/

https://www.familydollar.com/

Contact:

Terrenos Houston

***@terrenoshouston.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12960854

Press release distributed by PRLog.

SOURCE Terrenos Houston