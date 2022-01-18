Exciting News from Copeland, Stair, Valz & Lovell, LLP

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 50 years, our firm has prided itself upon recruiting and training some of the most talented trial lawyers in the Southeast. In keeping with that tradition, we are excited to announce the change of our firm name to Copeland, Stair, Valz, and Lovell, LLP.

Fred Valz joined the firm in 1986 and has served it loyally since that time. Under his tutelage, numerous young lawyers have risen through the firm's ranks and now serve among its partnership. Clients depend on him, and he is a beacon of unparalleled professionalism. Those characteristics made it an easy decision to include Fred among our named partners.

As further proof of Fred's deserving nature, he has also been elected to serve as the firm's managing partner. Working with a diverse team of leaders from all three of our offices, we are confident Fred is the best choice to lead us to continued success within our four walls and in the courtroom.

Moving forward, the level of service provided by Copeland, Stair, Valz, & Lovell, LLP will only increase. Our vibrant team looks forward to continued relationships with you and your organizations. In the coming weeks, we will unveil a new website at www.csvl.law, and our email addresses will also be updated to reflect that change. While we apologize for the inconvenience of these administrative changes, we hope you are as excited as we remain about the product on the other side. Thank you for the continued opportunity to serve.

