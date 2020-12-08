Exciting Science Story and Strong Role Models for Girls Interested in STEM from TheBeamer LLC; Presented in Videos, Video Games, Short Stories, Projects, and a Book, all Created with National Science Foundation Funding

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To nourish the interest of young girls in STEM, four female characters created for The Stardust Mystery story are excellent role models. The girls discover the amazing Stardust Mystery story of how humans are made of Stardust pieces (atoms) that were once in the bodies of Albert Einstein and the Last T-Rex. The girls and 3 boys (age 11 to 13) are on a fictional time-travel adventure to discover and tell the non-fiction science story of Stardust. The story is told in videos, video games, short stories, student projects and a book.

The Characters of The Stardust Mystery Story. Book, Video Games, Science Videos on YouTube, Short Stories and Student Projects Funded with Grants from the National Science Foundation TheStardustMystery book cover. Four youg girls and three boys embard on time-travel adventures to discover what stardust is, when and how it was formed, and how we each have stardust that was once in the bodies of Albert Einstein and the Last T-Rex.

The story explains how atoms were created in the explosive death of stars occurring shortly after the Big Bang and continuing to today. It explains how these atoms have been shared during the history of planet Earth by plants and animals including Einstein, the Last T-Rex, and ourselves. It explores the structure, types, sizes, numbers, and arrangements of atoms.

"There are so many wonderful and exciting stories in science to tell," said Dr. Peter Solomon, CEO of TheBeamer LLC. "I want to get our children interested in science by sharing those stories through the media they like best. I believe integrating science concepts into exciting stories is the best way for children to learn."

Most of the resources are available FREE online:

Available for purchase are:

These resources allow children at school and home to learn a fantastic science story. They can have fun, and enjoy safely interacting with friends, parents, grandparents, and teachers. These resources were developed by the Beamer LLC for middle grade students with grants from the National Science Foundation and Connecticut Innovations.

