Exciting Times for Non-Alcoholic & Alcoholic Beverages in U.S. as Sales Continue to Climb

The production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages generate billions of dollars in the United States and worldwide every year. In the United States, the beverage industry is valued at $146 billion. The U.S. drink industry includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage production and distribution. On average, alcoholic beverage sales generate roughly $252.82 billion annually across the nation, while non-alcoholic drink sales bring in an estimated $414,838 million per year. Industry watchdog, PipeCandy recently said that: "It is an exciting time to be in the beverage industry. Products such as… cold brew coffee, and hard seltzer which are largely considered as non-existent, are now filling the front and center of grocery display cases. On the other hand, the news products such as CBD infused beverages, vegan beverages are in demand as well. Changes in lifestyle and consumption habits of the new-age consumers are two major reasons driving this change. New age consumers, mainly millennials are health-focused. They are expecting functional benefits from their beverages that are consumed on a regular basis. This behavior has led to the rise of a new category of beverages called "miracle drinks". CBD infused sparkling water, plant-based milk beverages are popular examples under this category. The global beverage market is driven by consumer demand for premium/super-premium products. This is mainly due to the increase in the young-adult demographic, coupled with the increase in the spending power of millennials." Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

The article continued: "A survey conducted by Global Web Index says that 'Half of the digital consumers say environmental concerns impact their purchasing decisions'. Beverage companies are responding to this by moving towards more eco-friendly options. They are slowly encouraging the use of bio-friendly packaging, recyclable plastic containers. As most of the popular leading retailers are coming up with their own private-label brands, private-labeled products are fastly occupying the central rows of the major retail stores. For instance, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Target Corp., and Costco all have launched private-label drinks of various beverages categories. This is bringing loads of traction and growth in the private label beverage market."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Expands AB ONE Agreement to Include AB ONE SoCal as TapouT is Launched in Southern California Walmart Stores Distribution Region Covers Population of More Than 20 Million - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the expansion of its existing agreement with AB ONE to include AB ONE SoCal. Southern California is AB ONE's largest single market in the US and covers an area with a population of more than 20 million through national chains that include Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Winco Foods.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group's commented, "As we add a new dimension to our existing relationship with AB ONE with this strategic launch of AB ONE SoCal, it's important the market understands the significance of these announcements which is, product availability and revenue. There are two "paths to revenue" for Splash (and most beverage companies) … either adding distributors or selling direct to retail chains. In this case, AB ONE is our customer. We sell to them and that initiates the very quick AR cycle for Splash. "DSD" (direct store delivery) distributors like this send us a purchase order, we immediately ship the product from our warehouses, and they pay us, it's that simple.

"Their job is to deliver to retail and put it on the shelf. Of course, we help by providing retail key chain authorizations such as Walmart for example. The incredible string of distribution agreements we have secured since mid-January launches a revenue stream for Splash in this vital distribution network."

Nistico continued, "AB ONE SoCal services more than 15,000 accounts and covers one of the most populous regions of the country. These regions include Central LA, Pomona, Beach Cities, Sylmar and San Diego, and customers will see our three top brands, TapouT Performance, Copa Di Vino and Pulpoloco Sangria featured prominently throughout. Included as well within this distribution network are more than 45 Walmart locations where TapouT will now be sold. We couldn't be more exited at this next stage of our rapidly evolving business." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) ("MSG Sports") and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. () ("MSG Entertainment") recently announced a multi-year marketing sponsorship renewal with Anheuser-Busch, continuing the legacy brewing company's role as a Signature Marketing Sponsor. The sponsorship provides Anheuser-Busch with exclusive, premier experiences and activations across MSG Sports' and MSG Entertainment's unrivaled set of assets, including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and MSG Networks.

As part of this renewal, Anheuser-Busch will partner with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment on several unique fan-first platforms including the new "Michelob ULTRA Courtside" experience, presented by Michelob ULTRA, which launches later this month and will provide fans the opportunity to win Knicks tickets and watch the game from an exclusive location inside The Garden. In addition, Anheuser-Busch will become the Presenting Partner of the historic Blue Seats Section on the 9th floor of Madison Square Garden.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results, including another quarter of sequential improvement in volume trends compared to 2019. "In 2021, our system demonstrated resilience and flexibility by successfully navigating through another year of uncertainty," said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. "We focused on our key strategies and emerged stronger. We are confident that progress on our strategic transformation has made us a nimbler total beverage company. While the environment remains dynamic, we will build on the momentum from 2021 to drive topline growth and maximize returns."

Revenues : For the quarter, net revenues grew 10% to $9.5 billion, resulting in net revenues ahead of 2019, and organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 9%. Revenue performance included 10% growth in price/mix and a decline of 1% in concentrate sales. The quarter included six fewer days, which resulted in an approximate 6-point headwind to revenue growth. The quarter was also impacted by the timing of concentrate shipments. For the full year, net revenues grew 17% to $38.7 billion, and organic revenues (non-GAAP) grew 16%. This performance was driven by 9% growth in concentrate sales and 6% growth in price/mix.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, recently reported preliminary and unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Timeto discuss the results with the investment community.

A PDF containing our fourth quarter and full year preliminary and unaudited 2021 results and full financial tables is available at: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/Q4_2021

Although the Company has dedicated significant resources to the completion of finalizing its audited consolidated financial statements and related disclosures for inclusion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the required assessment of its internal controls over financial reporting as required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the Company has encountered staffing limitations, unanticipated delays and identified material errors in previous filings as further described below. As a result, the Company has filed for the fifteen (15) day extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 and anticipates filing its Form 10-K including its audited financials prior to the expiration of the extension period. Accordingly, the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results set forth in the linked PDF are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change and adjustment.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently announced it will report financial results for its full fiscal year and fourth quarter ended February 28, 2022, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Garth Hankinson at 10:30 a.m. EDT, April 7, 2022.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-514-3623 and entering conference identification number 13727657 beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website, www.cbrands.com , under the Investors/Events & Presentations section. When the call begins, financial information discussed on the conference call, and a reconciliation of reported (GAAP) financial measures with comparable or non-GAAP financial measures, will also be available on the company's website under Investors and by selecting Reporting. For anyone unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available on the company's website.

