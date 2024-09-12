Exclaimer Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX

Collaboration Extends Exclaimer's Reach to Meet Demand for Email Signature Management Solutions

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer, the leading email signature management platform, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This new collaboration widens the availability of Exclaimer's best-in-class email signature solution to managed service provider (MSP) partners in North America through TD SYNNEX's distribution network.

"We're thrilled to partner with TD SYNNEX, whose global reach means more organizations will have access to our innovative and game-changing email signature technology, along with top-tier support from a network of highly regarded MSPs," said Shawn Berry, Global Head of Distribution at Exclaimer. "Together with TD SYNNEX, MSP partners can empower their customers to personalize email signatures seamlessly bringing them new opportunities for growth and efficiency."

Through this partnership, customers of TD SYNNEX's MSP partners can amplify their email communications through Exclaimer's innovative solution for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The user-friendly interface allows non-technical users to centrally manage email signatures, freeing up valuable IT resources. Exclaimer customers also benefit from secure and compliant email communications backed by industry standards like GDPR and HIPAA. Meanwhile, marketing teams can create impactful, cost-effective audience engagement with consistent, compliant, and personalized email signatures.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Jessica McDowell, SVP of Business Development and Security Strategy at TD SYNNEX. "With Exclaimer added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our MSP offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

This new collaboration continues Exclaimer's path of investment into strategic partnerships in North America. To learn more about Exclaimer visit: www.exclaimer.com, and to hear more about the Exclaimer Partner Network, visit: https://exclaimer.com/partners/

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 60,000 organizations in 150+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Exclaimer