Exclusive Asset Management Firm Echelon Luxury Properties Announces Grand Opening in Florida's Emerald Coast

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon Luxury Properties, a premium asset management firm offering boutique services for high-end vacation rentals, announces their grand opening in Northwest Florida's Emerald Coast

The firm's growing luxury portfolio consists of exquisite vacation rental properties from Destin to Rosemary Beach. Each of the homes offer a unique experience and are evaluated by their special amenities, location and surroundings. Whether it's an eight bedroom coastal property with unobstructed Gulf Views and private beach access, or an eleven bedroom getaway with a game room, outdoor kitchen and resort-style pool, the company offers spectacular properties for every Florida vacation.

Echelon Luxury Properties provides access to a dedicated, highly trained concierge team that will ensure the stay is personalized to traveler's needs. This includes effortless booking and check-in, private charters and air travel, coordinating local experiences, such as wine tastings and watersports, and arranging a wide range of services, including private chefs, in-house massage therapists and peloton workout classes.

With over 50 combined years of property management, finance and local real estate leadership experience, Echelon combines a fresh, never before taken approach to luxury asset management with an unwavering passion for upholding the highest standards in property management in the industry.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to bring our experience and caretaking philosophy to this incredible industry. It's truly an honor and a privilege to serve the South Walton and Destin luxury markets. As a locally-owned team, we have exceptional knowledge of the fantastic benefits these areas have to offer. We believe luxury is personal and we are excited to partner with like-minded homeowners who deserve the very best in asset management," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Cobb.

Echelon Luxury Properties is currently accepting applications for new properties to join their exclusive portfolio. To learn more about this or if you have any questions about Echelon's exclusive asset management services please visit EchelonLuxuryProperties.com.

About Echelon Luxury Properties

Led by Sam Cobb, Echelon Luxury Properties was established in 2021. The locally-owned company represents some of Northwest Florida's finest vacation homes from Destin to Rosemary Beach and all of 30A's world class beaches in between. Echelon's "Elevate the Experience'' philosophy brings a fresh, never before taken approach to asset management. Echelon's headquarters is located in Miramar Beach, Florida.

