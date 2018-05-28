Exclusive: Beta Version of the Covesting Trading Platform Goes Public

GIBRALTAR, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Covesting is delighted to announce it is ready to offer public access to its cutting-edge cryptocurrency trading platform beta. The fintech startup invites everyone who is interested in leading technologies to familiarize themselves with the beta version of its platform: all users can explore the interface and try some of the features of the platform.

Covesting has prepared well for this launch: the team recently completed Phase 1 of beta testing. 200 beta testers traded on the platform for a month, testing various functions, reporting bugs, and putting forward suggestions about improving user experience. Covesting stood out as the company that attaches immense significance to customer relations: it launched 24/7 multilingual support as early as at the beta testing stage, which contributed to the faster and more efficient development of the platform.

The trading platform already features a fully-functional digital asset exchange, a ranking of traders according to their performance, advanced trading tools, a possibility to exchange messages with other traders and many other options. Covesting's developers continue to add more trading functions and improve the security infrastructure. A number of independent security audit companies are helping the team to make sure clients' assets are effectively protected.

Most importantly, Covesting is working with regulators to make cryptocurrency trading fully legitimate and transparent. It is in the process of obtaining a DLT license from GFSC of Gibraltar, which has one of the friendliest, yet strict and demanding approach to blockchain companies. The license is provided only to companies that fully comply with risk management, IT, and other security standards. Covesting's Board recently presented the company in front of Gibraltar's GFSC.

Dmitrij Pruglo, CEO of Covesting, said, "We are very delighted with the developments both when it comes to the technology-related and business sides of the project. We are adding new platform features almost every week, thus turning the Covesting platform into a truly unique one-stop solution to purchase, exchange, and trade cryptocurrencies. We prefer to focus on fundamental issues, and let our product speak for itself. We are developing a solid and legally compliant infrastructure for both beginners and professional traders, and it has already been recognized by regulators, banks, and service providers."

Covesting plans to officially launch the platform in Q3 this year. COV token, which is available for purchase on external cryptocurrency exchanges, will be an integral part of the Covesting infrastructure, and will be used in the provision of access to such features of the platform as copy-trading, algorithmic trading, derivatives and other options. The platform will also serve as a fiat gateway, offering its clients to purchase digital assets by means of credit cards or bank transfers.

After the official launch of the platform, Covesting will invite the most reputable post-ICO projects to list their tokens on the exchange. The Covesting team will perform a careful evaluation and due diligence before each listing.

Covesting with the support of its community is looking forward to take cryptocurrency trading to a new level.

