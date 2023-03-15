Exclusive Carrier Offering for Moving and Storage

Mover's Choice Moves to a Single Carrier Solution with AmTrust Financial

NAPA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mover's Choice, a Division of Specialty Program Group LLC, announced its exclusive partnership with AmTrust Financial to bring an all lines, single carrier solution to the Moving and Storage sector of the transportation industry.

"Since our relationship with AmTrust began in 2013, they have been a key partner on our Liability and Workers' Compensation products, helping us offer one-stop shopping for best-in-class, all lines coverage to meet the needs of our movers. Now, we're thrilled to expand our partnership with them to bring the added benefits of a single carrier solution to our customers and independent agents," says Clayton Cavell, president of the Mover's Choice program.

The advantages are many, and foremost it allows the Mover's Choice team to better serve their brokers and insureds on a more efficient and cost-effective basis through one carrier.

"With consolidated invoicing, a streamlined claims process, multi-line underwriting and reduced risk of coverage gaps, our insureds and brokers will realize a greater ease of doing business with us. We couldn't be more pleased to offer an all lines solution exclusively through our long-standing partnership with AmTrust," says Terri Moran, chief underwriting officer of Mover's Choice.

"We are excited to be the exclusive insurance partner of Mover's Choice," says Dan Hickey, president of AmTrust Specialty Insurance. "Our expertise in this space allows us to deliver a comprehensive multi-line solution for the Moving and Storage industry."

Independent agents interested in quoting Moving and Storage insurance coverages from Mover's Choice should visit Mover's Choice.

About Mover's Choice:

The Mover's Choice Program has been providing specially designed insurance products for the residential household goods moving and storage industry for nearly 30 years.

Auto Liability Cargo Legal Liability Commercial General Liability Auto Physical Damage Warehouse Legal Liability Umbrella Workers' Compensation Property Cyber Inland Marine Surety Bonds Crime

About Specialty Program Group

Headquartered in Summit, NJ, Specialty Program Group is a fully licensed holding company established to acquire and scale best-in-class insurance underwriting facilities and specialty businesses throughout North America. SPG has a vast portfolio of specialty companies and is over three and half billion in premium. For more information, please visit specialtyprogramgroup.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for industry updates and company news.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit amtrustfinancial.com

