Exclusive Documentary Film on WETA World Exposes Source of U.S.'s Long History of Institutional White Supremacy and Its Impact Today

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A documentary film that exposes a white woman's family connection to the institutionalization of white supremacy in the United States will be broadcast Feb. 23 at 7PM ET on WETA's PBS World.

"Frances Causey's personal journey in exposing her own family's history of slaveholding and how the institution of slavery continues to have an impact today is both brave and incredible... a must see, over and over again!" -Yolanda Smith, Executive Director, NAACP Houston

The Long Shadow follows former CNN Senior Producer, TED contributor, and Emmy winner Frances Causey as she discovers her 6th Uncle, Edmund Pendleton, who, while serving as the acting Governor of the Virginia colony proposed a cataclysmic change in Virginia's declaration of Rights (much of which later became the Declaration of Independence) to exclude slaves, thus winning the critical support of slave owners in the break with Great Britain.

After the Revolution, Pendleton, Thomas Jefferson and George Wythe soon revised Virginia's legal code to ensure slavery would continue as the foundation of the American economy and sealing the tragic fate of millions of enslaved Africans and later their descendants. As a Nation, we are still reeling with the effects of this cataclysmic action today.

For more information about The Long Shadow please visit www.thelongshadowfilm.com

Additional WETA World broadcast Dates/Times.

Feb. 24 at 2am ET

Feb. 24 at 10am ET

Channel numbers in DC metro area for WETA World.

Comcast: 270, 1148

Cox: 802

Verizon FIOS: 475

RCN: 37

Via antenna: 26.4

SOURCE The Long Shadow

Related Links

https://www.thelongshadowfilm.com

