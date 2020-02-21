Exclusive EFC Movie Teaser Drop at Prospect Fighting Championships 13 Coming to The Fight Network

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universe Pictures Group and Bravo Entertainment, Inc. Producers of "EFC" movie a female led Mixed Martial Arts movie in association with Prospect Fighting Championships "PFC", Canada's premier Mixed Martial Arts organization today announced that the highly anticipated Mixed Martial Arts event Prospect Fighting Championships 13 taking place Sunday March 08, 2020 which also features the exclusive EFC Movie teaser trailer drop will now be available on the Fight Network.

EFC movie production still Karlee Rose as Cassady Jones and Kathryn Aboya as Alexa Star on set EFC movie

To continue, the Fight Network is regarded as one of the world's premier combat sports network dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, including fights, fighters, fight news and fight lifestyle, and broadcasts various genres of combat sports content, including mixed martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, professional wrestling, traditional martial arts and more. The channel is available on cable, satellite and telco systems across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean, as well as Roku and Apple TV devices across North America.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our reach to an international audience with the Fight Network." - Jamie Champion, PFC President. As a matter of fact, PFC has been making waves on the Canadian fight circuit since 2013, bringing in so many top national and international stars such as Randa Markos , Misha Cirkunov , Kyle Nelson , Tj Laramie and Tony Laramie . Over the past few years the organization has grown from a burgeoning new promotion and has now become Canada's top Mixed Martial Arts promotion.

Moreover, "this is a huge opportunity for EFC movie's worldwide followers and community to get access to not only what is going to be a great sports event but also, the first look at the exclusive and much anticipated teaser drop of the movie."- Gino Bravo , Executive Producer

In the movie, Cassady Jones finds herself in a melee that shocks the sports world, while leaving the "EFC" in the most tumultuous period of its history. In the aftermath Cassady and seven other female competitors are given an opportunity to fight in a tournament to crown a new champion. Understanding that her big break is at hand, Cassady comes to the realization that it's not just another fight, it's the fight for everything.

To continue, "EFC" features fight choreography and stunt coordination by Wayne Wells and stars Karlee Rose as Cassady Jones, Gemini award winner Richard Zeppierri as Frank Russo, Avaah Blackwell as Scarlett Jones, Kathryn Aboya as Alexa Star, Andrea DrePaul as Nikki Reed, Alex Cruz as John David and Stephanie Jones as Donna Carter. The movie is also Produced and Directed by Jaze Bordeaux .

More information about the movie can be found on online @efcmovie or http://efcmovie.com. Tickets for PFC 13 at REBEL Nightclub in Downtown Toronto on March 8th are available at: PFCtix.com. Additional information about Prospect Fighting Championships and PFC 13 online streaming details can be found at prospectfights.com.

