Exclusive Foods International, Karinor, African Coconut Group and Harmless Harvest Join Coconut Coalition of the Americas' Member Roster

CHICAGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA), the non-profit trade association serving the coconut industry, announced today the addition of four new members to its roster. Exclusive Foods International and Karinor join at the Ruby Level, African Coconut Group joins at the Bronze level and Harmless Harvest as an associate member.

"The coconut industry is critical to the food and supplement markets," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "These new members expand our presence globally and in multiple categories, including coconut water."

CCA strategic priorities include coconut's allergen classification, product quality initiatives, sustainability and providing education about coconut and coconut products.

About the Coconut Coalition of the Americas
The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. CCA established National Coconut Day in 2019, which is annually celebrated on June 26th and celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits. For more information about CCA, please visit CoconutCoalition.org.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Communications Director, [email protected], 331-806-3864

