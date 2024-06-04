Exclusive gin first in Mackmyra's anniversary series

GÄVLE, Sweden, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Mackmyra's 25th anniversary, an exclusive series will be launched this year, with each edition available only in 1999 bottles. First up is "Bruket", a cask-aged bloodgrape gin that celebrates the place where it all began. Later this fall, three more whiskies are expected to complete the anniversary series.

Mackmyra 1999 - Bruket, is the first of four editions in an exclusive anniversary series to be launched this year, as the Swedish whisky pioneer celebrates 25 years. What the series has in common, apart from the number of bottles (1999, the year Mackmyra was founded), is that each edition pays tribute to one or more important people in the company's history. Launched on June 4, Bruket is the only one in the series that is a cask-aged gin. Aged in bourbon and American oak barrels and saturated with bloodgrape liqueur, it is an innovative gin with a distinct grapefruit character. Lively in taste and with a soft bitterness, "Bruket" is a gin for both the collector and the gin fanatic.

"The fact that a cask-matured gin is the first in the anniversary series feels just right. Mackmyra's history began at Bruket, and it was also at Bruket that we started making gin in 2017. But above all, it feels right with gin, given that the edition is dedicated to our Evelyn Schulze, who prefers gin to whisky every day of the week!

The gin, aged here in barrels saturated with a bloodgrape liqueur, stands out among our previous saturations in gin barrels. It has a little more bitterness and a little more bitter notes that complement our gin perfectly. Equally good to drink neat or as a base in a G&T." Says Lii Johnson, Master Blender.

Scent

The aroma is characterized mainly by sweet citrus with ripe blood grapefruit and blood orange. There are also floral notes of elderberry. With time in the glass, the gin emerges more clearly with its notes of juniper and mild coriander.

Flavor

It is a lively flavor with a distinct juniper character, sweet clementines and mango. A soft bitterness and slightly bitter mouthfeel come from the many citrus notes, with blood grapefruit being the most prominent.

Aftertaste

The finish is unusually long. Bitterness and acidity build the aftertaste with notes of juniper, lingonberry and blood grapefruit. The grapefruit stays in the mouth for a long time and over time it transitions from bitterness to sweetness.

Sales start today, June 4 via Systembolaget's order range and on selected export markets.

Mackmyra 1999 Bruket

Sales start: 2024-06-04

Alcohol content: 48.3%.

Volume: 700 ml

Price: 499:-

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Davey, Export Manager

e-mail: [email protected]

