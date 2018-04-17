Exclusive "HealthiHer" Survey In REDBOOK Magazine Shares New Insights On Women's Well-Being

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- REDBOOK magazine, the lifestyle guide reaching 10 million monthly readers, today announced the results of an exclusive survey with HealthyWomen (the nation's leading independent health information source for women) and GCI Health (an integrated communications agency designed for and inspired by the ever-changing face of healthcare), unveiling the well-being habits of women ages 30-60. According to the survey of more than 1,000 women, 45 percent between the ages of 30 and 60 do not make time to focus on their own health. The results appear in the May issue of REDBOOK, online and on stands April 17.

While 83 percent of respondents say they are happy to be managing their family's health and 70 percent feel they handle their child's health "very well," 66 percent say they feel only "somewhat in control" of their own health.

"We know that women are proud to be the healthcare decision makers in their families, but that it can also be the source of an enormous amount of stress," says REDBOOK Executive Editor Sarah Smith. "What we found from this survey is that while many women don't feel completely in control of their own health, 79 percent feel they have the power to change that. Our goal in partnering with HealthyWomen and GCI Health on the HealthiHer Movement is to give women the tools to make self-care a priority—so that our readers can become a 'healthier her' for herself, her family and society."

Additional highlights from the HealthiHer survey include:

Nearly 90 percent of women describe their stress levels as "moderate to high." Almost 40 percent said they had been diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

Almost 40 percent said they had been diagnosed with anxiety or depression. 80 percent feel they can't delegate their family's healthcare , with 40 percent saying doing so would be too complicated.

, with 40 percent saying doing so would be too complicated. Younger women are 10 percent less likely to get basic screenings and 10 percent more likely to say they put their kids' care before their own .

. 77 percent who are not getting regular screenings and check-ups say that their job schedule prevents them from doing so.

Inside the May issue, REDBOOK offers simple, but powerful changes that women can take now to help take care of themselves and their families without sacrificing the pride they've earned.

"It isn't selfish to put ourselves first, but in all honesty, we know that will never happen—our kids will always come first," says HealthyWomen CEO Beth Battaglino. "However, can we shoot for second? This is an investment in both our health and the health of our families. Women who don't take care of themselves are not going to be around or it will affect their ability to care for their loved ones, and this survey revealed that those who don't make time to get their health screenings, like mammograms, pap tests, eye exams, blood pressure, etc., actually had more health concerns."

"GCI Health is truly passionate about inspiring women to be advocates for their health and well-being," says GCI Health CEO Wendy Lund. "We are excited to be on the forefront of driving this important initiative forward in the workplace by challenging employers and organizations to adopt policies and cultures that encourage women employees to #BeHealthiHer."

Joan Lunden, women's health advocate, breast cancer survivor, author and special contributor to the TODAY Show, stands by the cause. "As women, we're selfless when it comes to taking care of our families and those around us, however far too often with our hectic schedules, we let our own health take a back seat," says Lunden. "It is critical that women prioritize their own health to protect their lives and their longevity. I am proud to be part of the HealthiHer Movement to make a new commitment to my health and to encourage other women to do the same."

People can participate in the HealthiHer Movement by posting a photo of their moment of self-care on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #BeHealthiHer. They can also visit the HealthiHer website at healthywomen.org/healthiher and join the Facebook discussions at https://www.facebook.com/BeHealthiHER/.

About the HealthiHer Movement

The HealthiHer survey collected responses from 1,060 women between the ages of 30-60 years of age. Respondents were primarily REDBOOK and HealthyWomen.org readers, reached via e-newsletter, social media and targeted paid Google search placements. The survey was fielded through SurveyMonkey from October 2017 through January 2018.

About REDBOOK

REDBOOK www.redbookmag.com is the lifestyle guide for today's modern women, full of accessible fashion, real beauty, smart health advice, easy recipes and chic décor tricks. Curating the very best products and ideas, REDBOOK helps its 10 million readers enjoy their nonstop lives. Winner of Adweek's "Hottest Women's Magazine" in 2015, the iconic brand thrives in print, online, mobile and social, making great style accessible for every woman. REDBOOK is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies. Hearst attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach 139 million readers and site visitors each month–more than two-thirds of all women and nearly three-quarters of millennial women in the country (source: 2017 comScore Multi-Platform/MRI 01-18/F17). With 25 titles in the U.S., the company publishes close to 300 editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow REDBOOK on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About HealthyWomen

HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women. Their mission is to educate and empower women to make informed health choices for themselves and for their families. For nearly 30 years, millions of women have turned to HealthyWomen for answers to their most personal health care questions. Consumers, health care providers, nonprofit and corporate partners and the media trust HealthyWomen as a valued and reliable health information source. For more information, please visit www.healthywomen.org.

About GCI Health

GCI Health, an integrated communications agency designed for and inspired by the ever-changing face of healthcare, was recently named Global and North America Healthcare Agency of the Year, Best of The Best Agencies to Work For and currently is a finalist for Midsize Agency of the Year by The Holmes Report. Working across the entire healthcare spectrum, GCI Health offers clients an accessible senior-level leadership team, a commitment to beating client expectations, and an obsession with anticipating the challenges of an increasingly complex and transforming healthcare communications environment. With a deep focus on multichannel marketing, high science, consumer activation, crisis management, reputation building, patient advocacy and health education, GCI Health's focus on delivering results is unrelenting. For more information, please visit www.gcihealth.com.

PRESS INQUIRIES:

REDBOOK: Lauren Doyle, Lauren.Doyle@hearst.com 212-649-2669

HealthyWomen: Stefanie Williamson, stefanie@healthywomen.org 631-754-0460

GCI Health: Diana Bardusk, diana.bardusk@gcihealth.com 312-596-3108

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exclusive-healthiher-survey-in-redbook-magazine-shares-new-insights-on-womens-well-being-300631233.html

SOURCE HealthiHer