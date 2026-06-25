EXCLUSIVE: Historic Interview with Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez to Air Thursday on Real America's Voice

Venezuelan leader cites "respectful communication" with Trump, Rubio

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive interview, Delcy Rodriguez, the Interim President of Venezuela since the extraction of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, praised President Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio for what she called "respectful communication."

This world exclusive interview will be aired Thursday at 3:00 pm ET on Real America's Voice (RAV), the fastest-growing streaming news network in America. RAV Espanol President of Programming Javier Negre conducted the interview with Rodriguez on a wide array of topics, including Venezuelan inflation, sanctions, opposition leader Maria Karina Machado, election fraud, and more.

Regarding her relationship with President Trump, Rodriguez said, "from the very first moment, it has been a frank and respectful communication. And as I said to the country, we will resolve our differences through the channels, the channels, as President Trump has told me, Secretary Rubio is one of the channels." That "communication flows, and not only flows but it happens, in the realm of respect," Rodriguez added.

With Secretary Rubio, Rodriguez is addressing "the financial issue where we are also untangling Venezuela's return to the international financial system so that both public and private banks can regain correspondent banking."

Additionally, Rodriguez also discussed U.S.-Cuba relations, saying "I hope that Cuba shows its willingness to have dialogue mechanisms with the United States to resolve differences from their reality and hopefully the economic blockade against Cuba can cease."

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SOURCE Real America’s Voice