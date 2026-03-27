Real America's Voice en Español Names Julio Gonzalez as President

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real America's Voice en Español (RAV en Español) today announced that Julio Gonzalez has been named President of the network, bringing extensive experience in business, policy, and media to lead its continued growth. Gonzalez is a nationally recognized business leader, tax expert, and longtime advocate for minority business owners, with decades of experience helping entrepreneurs grow and succeed.

"Julio brings a unique combination of leadership and real-world experience that will be critical as we continue to grow RAV en Español," said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Real America's Voice at Performance One Media. "He understands the issues that matter to our audience and has a clear vision for how to expand our reach and strengthen our programming. We're excited to have him leading this next phase."

"I'm honored to step into this role at such an important time for RAV en Español," said Gonzalez. "There is a growing demand for content that speaks directly to Spanish-speaking audiences and reflects their values, priorities, and interests. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and continuing to expand the network's reach and impact."

As the founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services, a firm known for helping businesses maximize tax incentives and improve cash flow through strategic tax planning, Gonzalez has worked extensively with small and mid-sized companies to navigate the tax code with the same level of expertise as large corporations. He is also known for his advocacy of pro-growth economic policies that support business expansion and job creation. His background provides a strong foundation for leading a network focused on delivering news and content that resonates with Spanish-speaking audiences across the country.

As a former member of the Donald J. Trump for President Advisory Board and the Private Economic Council, chaired by economist Stephen Moore, Gonzalez brings extensive experience and relationships in both business and politics to his role.

"Julio understands both the business landscape and the cultural conversation happening across Spanish-speaking communities," said Javier Negre, President of Programming for RAV en Español. "As we continue building out our programming, his leadership will be key to delivering content that connects with viewers and reflects the values that matter most to them."

RAV en Español continues to grow its programming and reach across the country, offering news, analysis, and commentary for Spanish-speaking audiences.

RAV en Español is available on YouTube, Rumble, and at americasvoice.news/rav-espanol/.

SOURCE Real America’s Voice