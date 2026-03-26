Real America's Voice en Español Expands to Major Hispanic Markets

RAV en Español Launches in top HC2 Broadcasting Media Markets

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance One Media announced today that Real America's Voice en Español will launch as a broadcast multicast channel on HC2 Broadcasting television stations across 25 of the top 30 Hispanic television markets in the United States, beginning on March 25th. The agreement will expand the network's reach to more than 12 million over-the-air television households nationwide including top Hispanic markets Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston and Chicago

"Our network is committed to expanding its reach to Spanish-speaking audiences across the country," said Parker Sigg, Vice President of Real America's Voice at Performance One Media. "By partnering with HC2, we recognize the relevance of free over-the-air television while increasing access to Real America's Voice en Español in the most important Hispanic markets across the nation."

"This launch is an important step in bringing content to Spanish-speaking audiences that reflects their values and interests," said Javier Negre, President of Programming for RAV en Español. "We are building a network that delivers real reporting, strong storytelling, and coverage of the issues that matter most to our viewers across the country."

This expansion strengthens Real America's Voice en Español's growing significance for the Spanish-speaking audience nationwide. The network has hired acclaimed Spanish journalist Javier Negre to lead its content initiatives. RAV Espanol's Chief Border Correspondent Oscar "El Blue" Ramirez was the only reporter recently provided exclusive access to the "El Mencho" cartel compound in Mexico.

In addition to the broadcast launch, WeatherNation will begin delivering weather content to 39 HC2 stations across its footprint, further enhancing local weather coverage and providing viewers with reliable around-the-clock forecasting.

HC2 Broadcasting operates a national network of broadcast television stations reaching millions of viewers through digital multicast distribution.

SOURCE Real America’s Voice