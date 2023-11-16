Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Extra Spending Money to Massachusetts Residents for 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

Promotion for Canada and New England season gives $50 credit per person for spending on board

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has an exclusive offer for Massachusetts residents looking to cruise through Canada and New England next April through June. The limited-time promotion will provide $50 in bonus spending money for the first and second guest in a stateroom when booking select departures sailing in 2024. This $50 credit can also be combined with Holland America Line's "Have It All" premium package, which features a shore excursion, beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi at special pricing.

Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam calls at a port in Canada.

The promotional offer features sailings from seven to 13-days aboard Holland America Line's Volendam. Two itinerary options include the 'Canada & New England Discovery' sailing between Montreal and Boston and 'The Atlantic Coast' which cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal.

Must-See Ports of Call on Sailings

Both cruise itineraries show some of the best cities along the New England and Eastern Canadian coastline. During 'Canada & New England Discovery' cruises, Volendam will visit Bar Harbor, Maine, and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Ports of call on 'The Atlantic Coast' sailing include Newport, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Rockland, Maine; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Cap-aux-Meules, Iles de la Madeleine, Québec City and Montreal, Québec.

"Sailing to Canada and New England on Holland America Line is a popular vacation choice for people living in Massachusetts, and we are excited to offer this exclusive deal to help make these sailings even more memorable for our guests," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management.

Explore Food, Wine and Culture on Culinary Tours

Exclusive shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine highlight the tastes of the region, including indulging in authentic poutine and maple syrup–infused treats in Quebec City and exploring Nova Scotia's culinary scene along Halifax's iconic waterfront boardwalk.

Beginning cruise-only fares for Canada New England range from $399 to $799 per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

