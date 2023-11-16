Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Extra Spending Money to New York Residents for 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

News provided by

Holland America Line

16 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

Promotion for Canada and New England season gives $50 credit per person for spending on board

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line has an exclusive offer for New York residents looking to cruise through Canada and New England next April through June. The limited-time promotion will provide $50 in bonus spending money for the first and second guest in a stateroom when booking select departures sailing in 2024. This $50 credit can also be combined with Holland America Line's "Have It All" premium package, which features a shore excursion, beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi at special pricing.

Continue Reading
Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam calls at a port in Canada.
Holland America Line's Nieuw Amsterdam calls at a port in Canada.

The promotional offer features sailings from seven to 13-days aboard Holland America Line's Volendam. Two itinerary options include the 'Canada & New England Discovery' sailing between Montreal and Boston and 'The Atlantic Coast' which cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal.

Must-See Ports of Call on Sailings

Both cruise itineraries show some of the best cities along the New England and Eastern Canadian coastline. During 'Canada & New England Discovery' cruises, Volendam will visit Bar Harbor, Maine, and the Canadian destinations of Québec City, Québec; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Ports of call on 'The Atlantic Coast' sailing include Newport, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Rockland, Maine; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Cap-aux-Meules, Iles de la Madeleine, Québec City and Montreal, Québec.

"Sailing to Canada and New England on Holland America Line is a popular vacation choice for people living in New York, and we are excited to offer this exclusive deal to help make these sailings even more memorable for our guests," said Dan Rough, vice president of revenue management.

Explore Food, Wine and Culture on Culinary Tours 

Exclusive shore excursions in partnership with FOOD & WINE magazine highlight the tastes of the region, including indulging in authentic poutine and maple syrup–infused treats in Quebec City and exploring Nova Scotia's culinary scene along Halifax's iconic waterfront boardwalk.

Beginning cruise-only fares for Canada New England range from $399 to $799 per person, double occupancy, depending on length. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

For more information, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Find Holland America Line on X, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the homepage at hollandamerica.com

About Holland America Line 

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world. 

CONTACT:
PHONE:
EMAIL:







Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord
800-637-5029, 206-626-9890
[email protected]

SOURCE Holland America Line

Also from this source

Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Extra Spending Money to Maryland Residents for 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Extra Spending Money to Maryland Residents for 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

Holland America Line has an exclusive offer for Maryland residents looking to cruise through Canada and New England next April through June. The...
Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Extra Spending Money to Massachusetts Residents for 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

Exclusive Holland America Line Offer Provides Extra Spending Money to Massachusetts Residents for 2024 Canada and New England Sailings

Holland America Line has an exclusive offer for Massachusetts residents looking to cruise through Canada and New England next April through June. The ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.