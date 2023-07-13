Exclusive Home and Mobile Energy Storage System Coming Soon from RUNHOOD Power

The all-new F3600 Series will be the first product on the market that doubles as a home power storage system and a mobile power supply

WALNUT, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RUNHOOD, a leading innovator of power solutions, will soon be releasing the F3600 Series. This first-of-its kind product combines portability with the ability to store large quantities of power for home use.

Each F3600 stores up to 3600-watt hours of power. The units can be stacked to provide several more kilowatt hours of battery capacity.

The F3600 Series combines portability with the ability to store large quantities of power for home use.

For home storage, up to six extra batteries can be added to the F3600, giving the system more than 25 KWh of capacity. Two extra batteries can be added to the F3600 for mobile use, allowing for more than 10 KWh of portable power.

The F3600 Series provides peace of mind and cheaper utility bills

With the capacity to store more than 25 KWh of power at home, the F3600 functions as a dependable backup power source, allowing customers to ride out any storm with security and comfort.

The F3600 series can store enough backup energy to power nearly every single item in the average American home for an entire day.

Not only can the F3600 power essentials during an outage, it helps save hundreds of dollars annually on electric bills. During peak hours when energy costs the most, customers can easily switch their energy source from the grid to the batteries in their F3600.

When paired with RUNHOOD solar panels, the F3600 gives customers the power to remove themselves from the grid entirely and become energy independent.

Exclusive dual functionality lets customers take power wherever they want

Unlike any home energy storage system currently on the market, the F3600 series is also mobile. It can be stacked with two additional battery units for a total capacity over 10 KWh.

It supports up to 2000 watts of solar charging with a 200 V DC 15 Amp input. With enough panels under ideal conditions, you can fill the entire unit with 3600-watt hours of stored energy in under two hours.

RUNHOOD introduced this innovative new product at Solar International 2023 in Germany this summer and hopes to start shipping F3600s before the end of the year.

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD brings to market an industry exclusive line of portable power products built around swappable battery technology. This innovative difference offers customers virtually unlimited extended battery capacity and endless power.

Founded in 2021, RUNHOOD is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about RUNHOOD, visit www.runhoodpower.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Segal

415-962-7956

[email protected]

SOURCE RUNHOOD Power