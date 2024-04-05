Exclusive Interview: Why World-leading VC Galaxy Interactive Partnered with DMM Group, a Leading Japanese Enterprise for Their web3 Expansion

TOKYO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Interactive, one of the world's leading venture capital firms specializing in the interactive entertainment sector, has formed a strategic partnership with DM2C Studio, a subsidiary of DMM Group that focuses on web3 businesses. DMM Group is a market-leading Japanese service company with entertainment as its main business domain.

Galaxy Interview

Last year, DM2C Studio raised 2.3 million dollars by announcing "Seamoon Protocol", a concept for a digital economic sphere in the new age. Moving forward, Seamoon Protocol plans to support various forms of entertainment with a focus on gaming.

We interviewed the representatives of Galaxy Interactive, the lead investor in the initial fundraising round, to hear about what led to this investment and the potential they see in DM2C Studio.

What makes Galaxy Interactive unique?

Galaxy Interactive's mission is to bring about the virtual world through investing in projects focused on content, social commerce, and technology

Their strength lies in having experts across these three areas, enabling cross-sector synergy

Key investment criterion is whether the company has something unique that others cannot easily replicate

They also assess if the company can realize Galaxy Interactive's long-term vision for how web3 will benefit developers and players

DMM Group has all the elements needed to succeed in the web3 space

DMM Group's diverse business operations in FX, crypto trading, anime, and gaming are highly compatible with web3

trading, anime, and gaming are highly compatible with web3 Their proprietary ecosystem with over 40M members and popular IP/digital content repository gives them an advantage

members and popular IP/digital content repository gives them an advantage Potential to attract not just web3 users but also web2 gamers/fans, enabled by a unique distribution network

DMM Group founder understands web3's intrinsic value and has a long-term perspective

Seamoon Protocol marks the first wave of high-quality web3 games originating from Japan

DMM Group's expertise in anime/gaming can foster genuine fan affection needed for successful web3 content

Japan's top-down innovation culture with government support provides a tailwind for DM2C Studio

top-down innovation culture with government support provides a tailwind for DM2C Studio DM2C Studio's content quality combined with its business scale gives it a competitive advantage on a global scale

