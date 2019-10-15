Exclusive: Launch of EME 360, the New Full-Service Agency Helping Brands Emerge

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EME 360 is the brainchild of Ercy Leka, founder of EME Enterprises, and Emmanuel Kalashnikov, founder of Media Mogul Club. The duo launched EME 360 out of DUMBO, NY merging their long years of experience in elements involving full-scale multimedia production, web development, marketing, and advertising with the initiative to help their prospective clientele thrive with a powerful, new-age growth solution.

Unleash Your Brand Today, visit us at EME-360.com

"Our era demands organizations to have their message influence their audience via all mediums; luckily, we help make it easy," said Emmanuel Kalashnikov, Co-Founder, EME 360. "The beauty of our agency is manifesting the essence of your organization with eye-catching design & branding, cinematic production, web design & development, and relevant data-driven multi-channel marketing & advertising under one roof!"

EME 360 tackles every detail of marketing an organization needs to flourish with business development efforts. Whether emerging startups or established enterprises, EME 360 delivers a streamlined experience via their team of in-house specialists dedicated to cultivating excellence.

Projects begin with an in-depth analysis of an organization to bridge the gap between market insight and a compelling growth proposal. Next, impactful content is captured with vivid production, aimed at the ideal audience, and promoted through relevant media sources to drive brand influence, dominance, and real business results.

EME 360 pushes the process further by marrying the creative end with a measurable data-driven strategy. This start-to-finish curation creates an ideal environment for optimal success rates backed by conversion-driven metrics. EME 360 pride themselves on a shared commitment to providing a redefined, innovative full-service agency that accommodates organizations with an effective and efficient approach for their unique business needs. "EME 360 was designed for the intent of accelerating the relevance of your brand into the now. We're dedicated to helping you innovate, evolve, generate impact, and emerge unlike ever before!" said Ercy Leka, Co-Founder, EME 360. In conclusion, EME 360 is set to flex their muscles by overdelivering in a fresh, elegantly streamlined, and agile fashion.

About EME 360

EME 360 is a Full-Service Boutique Agency based out of New York City. Our company of multimedia production, marketing, web design & development, and advertising experts blend traditional & innovative techniques that provide your brand with a wave of impact across all mediums of communication. Our mission is to deliver you a fresh, simple, and in-depth approach to accelerating your brand's influence along with profit-driven business results. Your business is our priority, and we take it seriously. Our executive team has over ten years of experience in business development & innovation to help formulate your mission and vision into reality. Allow us to help you evolve, create impact, and emerge from the noise of today's crowded world. Visit us at EME-360.com

Contact:

Emmanuel Kalashnikov

Email: Support@EME-360.com

Website: EME-360.com

SOURCE EME 360

Related Links

https://eme-360.com/

