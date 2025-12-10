Exclusive Margherita Royale Cinco Jotas Pizza Makes Its Debut In The United States

The Gold Standard of Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham Meets America's Favorite Dish in Select U.S. Restaurants

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinco Jotas , the world-renowned purveyor of acorn-fed 100% Ibérico ham, is bringing an unexpected twist to the American dining scene: Margherita Royale Cinco Jotas Pizza. For the first time in the United States, the brand's signature jamón will top artisanal pies at select restaurants, bridging the elegance of Spanish gastronomy with one of the world's most beloved dishes.

Cinco Jotas Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham Takes Pizza to a New Level

Founded in 1879 in the legendary jamón-producing town of Jabugo, Cinco Jotas is widely regarded as an icon of Spanish gastronomy. Renowned for its dedication to excellence, the brand produces acorn-fed 100% Ibérico de Bellota ham, certified at the highest possible quality tier. Each cut is a testament to time-honored tradition and refined craftsmanship—offering delicate marbling, rich umami, and melt-in-your-mouth texture that epitomize the art of natural slow curing. Cinco Jotas invites discerning palates to savor a legacy of Spanish culinary artistry.

"Cinco Jotas embodies the level of craftsmanship and quality we strive for at Audace," said Mario Ursumando, Owner of Audace. "Our vision is to explore new pairings while always respecting tradition, and this collaboration allowed us to create something truly unprecedented. It's a celebration of excellence, creativity, and the thoughtful approach that defines our kitchen. And in a city like New York, open-minded yet fiercely traditional about its pizza, we're proud to introduce a dish such as the Margherita Royale Cinco Jotas Pizza, which feels both unexpected and deeply respectful of this icon of Spanish gastronomy."

Together, this collaboration brings forth an icon of Spanish gastronomy, blending Spanish heritage, Italian artistry, and contemporary sensibility. This savory celebration of Ibérico excellence is now available in select culinary capitals, beginning with its recent debut at Audace in New York City and at four Atlanta destinations— Indaco , Pricci , Staplehouse and Mission & Market . Each location offers discerning guests the chance to experience the Margherita Royale Cinco Jotas Pizza in an inviting, approachable format.

From its historic roots in Jabugo to fine dining tables around the world, Cinco Jotas continues to set the standard for culinary excellence. With limited availability, this collaboration represents a rare opportunity to savor the first U.S. expression of the Margherita Royale Cinco Jotas Pizza, featuring Spain's gold standard of Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham.

"Cinco Jotas has long been revered by chefs and connoisseurs across the globe, but this collaboration marks an exciting step forward in accessibility and creativity," said Francisco Fernández Páez, Manager of Osborne North America. "By pairing the elegance of our acorn-fed 100% Ibérico ham with one of the world's most beloved dishes, we are inviting a broader audience to experience the legacy, flavor, and craftsmanship that defines Cinco Jotas."

About Cinco Jotas

Cinco Jotas is a world-renowned producer of 100% Iberico ham, with a legacy that dates back to 1879. Made exclusively from free-range, 100% purebred Iberico pigs that roam the dehesas of southwestern Spain. Raised in harmony with nature, they graze freely on a diet rich in acorns, which imparts the ham's characteristic nutty flavor and exceptional marbling. The meticulous production process follows time-honored techniques passed down through generations, ensuring each ham achieves unparalleled flavor and texture. With an unwavering commitment to heritage, sustainability, and artisanal methods, every piece of Cinco Jotas ham is a testament to five generations of mastery. Certified 100% Ibérico de Bellota, the brand's offerings are celebrated by top chefs and gourmands around the world for their unmatched depth of flavor, texture, and refinement. From bone-in hams to delicately sliced selections, Cinco Jotas represents the pinnacle of Spanish gastronomy.

