Exclusive: New Celent Executive Research on Life Insurance Core Modernization

Unique technology challenges facing life insurers

As stated by Celent, "life insurers are facing a much longer-term challenge than their non-life peers because they have in-force policies on their books that might have been sold 75 years ago, and policies sold today that could be there for another 75, creating a 150-year problem."

Companies have spent years working to maintain their aging infrastructure but longer-term considerations about retiring their legacy systems and migrating their data to a modern platform have been turned, almost overnight, into issues that need to be addressed today. Customer expectations have been heightened by their online interactions in other industries, and in a time of physical distancing, the traditional face-to-face meetings to gather customer information, illustrate concepts, complete applications and obtain signatures are no longer possible. Integrated digital front-end tools and automated workflows are now required to optimize the entire sales process.

"The tipping point for our clients was realizing that patching their outdated administration systems on an as-needed basis was not only a resource and cost intensive effort, but one that barely allowed them to maintain the status quo," said Mark DePhillips, Senior Vice President, USA at Equisoft. "To truly compete and thrive in today's fully digital world requires a modern, connected, and configurable policy administration platform. It's been encouraging to see an increasing number of insurers performing cost/benefit analyses, both tangible and intangible, and we're thrilled to be helping many of them move to that fully digital environment."

About Celent

Celent is a research and advisory firm dedicated to helping financial institutions formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies. Celent publishes reports identifying trends and best practices in financial services technology and conducts consulting engagements for financial institutions looking to use technology to enhance existing business processes or launch new business strategies. With a team of internationally experienced analysts, Celent is uniquely positioned to offer strategic advice and market insights on a global basis. Celent is a member of the Oliver Wyman Group, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies [NYSE: MMC].

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced digital solutions in life insurance and wealth management. Recognized as a valued partner by over 50 of the world's leading financial institutions in 15 countries, Equisoft offers innovative front-end applications, extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's industry-leading products include a comprehensive SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, asset allocation, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced reseller and integration partner for the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, state-of-the-art technology, and over 450 specialized resources based in the USA, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

