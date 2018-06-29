Exclusive NYC Wine Dinners, Hosted by Attorney Jeremy Goldstein and Friends, Raise Over $56,000 for Fountain House

"Mental illness is a global health epidemic, and Fountain House does an incredible job securing employment for those suffering from mental illness," said Jeremy Goldstein, founder of Jeremy L. Goldstein & Associates LLC. "The wine dinner was an excellent way to gather prestigious people together to support mental health."

The first dinner, held on the posh rooftop of the NoMad Hotel on Tuesday, May 22nd, overlooked the skyline, featured a prestigious flight of Chateau Latour wine vintages, and attracted a well-heeled crowd to one of NYC's top private fundraisers of the year. The second Wine Dinner was a follow-up in response to the popularity of the first and held in NYC on May 31st.

Fountain House reports that the first wine dinner brought in about $33,300 in donations and the second wine dinner raised an additional $23,000. The funds directly aid Fountain House in its efforts to support those impacted by mental illness.

Goldstein joined the Board of Directors for Fountain House in 2010. He holds a J.D. from New York University School of Law, an M.A. from the University of Chicago, a B.A. cum laude (and with distinction) from Cornell University, and has been actively involved in some of the largest corporate transactions of the last 10 years. Goldstein works closely with CEOs and management teams and is the chairman of the Mergers and Acquisition sub-committee of the American Bar Association Business Section.

For more than 70 years, Fountain House has been pivotal in supporting people living with mental illness. The organization creates a culture that transforms lives by empowering its members. Participants work with staff to operate programs, performing advocacy, administrative support, building maintenance, and food preparation. Members participate in community-based projects that build new friendships and skills and ultimately result in an increased sense of purpose and fulfillment.

The Fountain House Employment Program has been instrumental in securing gainful employment for over 42% of participants, at a time when 85% of people living with mental illness in the U.S. are unemployed.

In addition to its employment program, Fountain House aids those impacted by mental illness through programs focused on housing, health and wellness, education, and transitioning into adulthood. The non-profit ensures that members young and old have a reliable support system every step of the way, and also offers Home and Community Based Services for members with Medicaid Managed Care. This allows members to be actively involved in developing their plan of care. The 5-acre High Point Farm in New Jersey, willed to Fountain House by fmr. Treasurer of the Board of Directors Karl Keller, provides a robust work environment for members.

Thanks to the tireless dedication of its innovative leadership and the Board of Directors, the success of Fountain House has been replicated on a national and international scale. The model has expanded to 300 locations in 32 states and 30 countries around the world, serving more than 100,000 globally.

For more information about Fountain House, please visit: https://www.FountainHouse.org/

About Fountain House:

Fountain House successfully addresses the devastating impact of serious mental illness. We were founded in New York City in 1948 with the belief that people living with mental illness can be active participants in their own and each other's recovery. Each year, over 1,300 members come to Fountain House to contribute their talents, learn new skills, access opportunities and forge new friendships.

Fountain House creates a culture that transforms lives. Our members, in partnership with staff, operate employment, education, housing and wellness programs. They perform all activities, including advocacy, administrative support, building maintenance and food preparation that keep our community going. Members hold jobs, graduate from schools, develop social networks and experience fewer hospitalizations and improved overall health. Increased fulfillment, sense of purpose, and stability inevitably follow.

Fountain House has not only earned numerous prestigious awards – including the 2014 Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize – but has also received recognition from luminaries including Steven Hilton, Chairman, President, and CEO of the Conrad Hilton Foundation; Dr. Nirav Shah, former New York State Commissioner of Health; and Loree Sutton, New York City Commissioner of Veterans Affairs.

