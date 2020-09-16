Exclusive Offer Gives California and Arizona Residents 5% Savings and up to $250 in Onboard Spending Money on Select Holland America Line Cruises

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is enticing guests from Arizona and California coast to book a cruise by offering a promotion that provides 5% savings and up to $250 in onboard spending money. The exclusive offer for California and Arizona residents runs through Oct. 31, 2020, and is available on select Mexico, Hawaii, Panama Canal and Pacific Coast cruises that depart from December 2020 through December 2021.

All of the itineraries that are part of the offer begin, end or sail roundtrip from San Diego, California, making it affordable and convenient for Arizona and California state residents. A variety of cruises are eligible — from a four-day getaway up to an 18-day voyage.

In addition to the 5% savings, guests can choose one way to receive the onboard spending money and potential additional savings:

Make an installment toward the booked cruise and receive up to $250 onboard spending money per booking.

onboard spending money per booking. Sign up for Holland America Line's payment plan (EZPay) and receive $250 onboard spending money per booking. EZPay spreads out the cruise balance into equal, interest-free monthly payments leading up to final payment.

onboard spending money per booking. EZPay spreads out the cruise balance into equal, interest-free monthly payments leading up to final payment. Pay for the booked cruise in full to receive a 10% discount plus $250 onboard spending money per booking.

The onboard spending money is per stateroom and depends on the length of cruise and stateroom category. The extra credit can put toward a variety of experiences and amenities, including specialty dining, spa treatments, shore excursions, beverages, photographs, souvenirs and more.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL-HAL (1-877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

