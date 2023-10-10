Exclusive Offer Will Give California Residents Spending Money for Holland America Line's 2024 Alaska Cruisetours to the Yukon

Limited-time promotion for Alaska Cruisetours provides $150 combined credit per person for spending onboard and on land

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is gearing up for the 2024 Alaska season with an exclusive offer just for California residents. This limited-time promotion runs from Oct. 13 to Nov. 15 and will provide $150 of bonus spending money per person when booking select 2024 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours. This $150 credit also can be combined with Holland America Line's "Have It All" premium package that features a shore excursion, beverage package, specialty dining and Wi-Fi at special pricing.

Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends the Alaska Cruisetours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada's Yukon Territory. With six different Cruisetours to the Yukon in 2024, guests can choose to cruise to Alaska or travel overland first. Land travel includes the option of two or three nights at Denali National Park and time in the Yukon with stops in Dawson City and Whitehorse. The bonus spending money promotion for guests who live in California runs through Nov. 15, 2023.

When Holland America Line Cruisetour guests visit Dawson City they will be among the first to experience one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage sites, Tr'ondëk-Klondike. Added in September 2023, the site incorporates Dawson City, which is rich with history and the cultural impact to Indigenous peoples from the Klondike Gold Rush.

"An Alaska and Yukon Cruisetour with Holland America Line is a bucket list vacation for people living in California, and we are excited to offer an added incentive to make a trip like this a reality," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. "Holland America Line is the only way to experience both Alaska and the Yukon by sea on cruise ship and by land. Booking now will allow guests to make the most of their vacation and create extraordinary memories to last a lifetime."

With this offer, the first and second guests in a stateroom will each receive:

$50 onboard spending money (USD) that can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, beverages, spa, gift shop purchase and more.

onboard spending money (USD) that can be used for shore excursions, specialty dining, beverages, spa, gift shop purchase and more. $50 Denali Dollars (USD) for dining, tours and shopping on the overland and hotel portion of the Cruisetour at Denali National Park .

Denali Dollars (USD) for dining, tours and shopping on the overland and hotel portion of the Cruisetour at . $50 Dawson Dollars (CAD) for dining, tours and shopping on the land and hotel portion of the journey in Dawson City , Yukon .

Explore Land and Sea with an Alaska Cruisetour

Holland America Line's Cruisetours combine an Alaska cruise with an inland journey to Denali and the Yukon. Alaska Cruisetours range from nine to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park; and a journey into the Yukon.

For more than 75 years, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska, making it the pioneer cruise line in the region. In addition to incredible scenery and an abundance of wildlife, extending into the Yukon allows guests to learn about the area's Klondike Gold Rush history, which comes to life as only Holland America Line can showcase.

Alaska Up Close Immerses Guests in the Local Culture

With Holland America Line's "Alaska Up Close" program, guests on Alaska cruises are deeply immersed in the local culture with authentic onboard programming, cruise activities and award-winning shore excursions. The exclusive experiences are delivered through experts leading workshops and lectures, EXC Talks exploring the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, and fine dining events showcasing the culinary traditions of the region.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL andNYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

